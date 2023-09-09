Warner Bros. Discovery: Dead Money At Best (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Warner Bros. Discovery's stock may appear cheap, but a mountain of debt overshadows its market cap.
- The company's massive debt load and increasing interest expenses pose significant challenges to profitability.
- Moreover, recent earnings came in far worse than expected, implying future estimates may be far too optimistic.
- WBD's stock price has declined and may continue lower, with limited upside potential as we advance.
I like Warner Bros. movies, and HBO produces some of the best content globally. However, I am not a big fan of Warner Bos. Discovery's "WBD" (NASDAQ:WBD) stock. Despite producing some of the best content, including incredible movies like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and much more, it's not all about movies and series anymore. Netflix (NFLX) and other leading online platforms are pioneering the way, creating compelling content, streamlining it to the consumer in a highly efficient manner, and becoming increasingly profitable.
Unfortunately, becoming increasingly profitable isn't about WBD. AT&T's (T) acquisition of Time Warner proved disastrous, and the newly formed WBD may fail too. WBD's income has deteriorated since the new conglomerate was formed in Q2 2022. Moreover, WBD has performed much worse than anticipated, is plagued by mountainous debt, and faces numerous challenges, implying the stock could continue underperforming and is an increased risk investment now.
Due to the worsening atmosphere surrounding WBD, its stock could be dead money or worse from here. I was initially excited about the WBD shares I received from the AT&T spinoff. However, I've lost faith in the company's competence. Therefore, I've altered my buy rating to a sell recommendation on WBD, as there are much better opportunities in the market today.
WBD - Terrible Technical Image
WBD's stock price has been in the dog house for years (formerly Discovery Inc.). We saw a tick-up to around $20 right around AT&T's spinoff of WarnerMedia, but it's been downhill ever since. WBD's stock has moved sideways throughout most of 2023 and provided the unfavorable fundamental circumstances, its upside potential seems limited, and the stock risks moving lower. If $11 support breaks down, WBD could head toward the $10-9 range, possibly slipping to new lows in the coming years. Therefore, we have a significant possibility of sideways or downward price action with minimal upside, making WBD a poor risk/reward investment in the intermediate and longer term.
WBD's Subscriber Problem
The most crucial factor for WBD is to increase subscriber growth and improve ARPU. Unfortunately for WBD, its subscriber numbers continue to stagnate.
We see very little subscriber growth YoY, and WBD's subscriber count dropped QoQ. The domestic market is crucial for WBD, but we see a significant 2.4% drop from the previous quarter. Moreover, WBD's international subscriber count fell QoQ, which is where the growth opportunity is supposed to be for WBD. Additionally, WBD's ARPU is not increasing nearly as much as expected, showing a minimal 1.7% growth YoY (not enough to keep up with inflation). Unless WBD can spur subscriber growth, it could be in serious trouble, as its streaming business is the last growth straw the company has left.
WBD's Market Cap - Deceptively Low
We often hear the argument that WBD is "cheap" because its market cap is only about $28 billion. However, I would pay little attention to WBD's $28B market cap, as this figure is highly deceptive. The enterprise value "EV" matters, and WBD's EV is about $72 billion, highlighting WBD's massive $47B debt load. Unfortunately for WBD, its debt problem is significant, should weigh down profitability for a long time, and will not be resolved soon.
WBD's Massive Debt Problem
WBD has a staggering $47 billion debt against a minuscule ($3B) cash position. Moreover, WBD's servicing payments are surging. The company dished out a whopping $574 million in interest expenses in its last quarter, 12% more than the $511 million it spent on interest payments last year. WBD's interest expense was about $1.15B in the previous two quarters, implying it could burn more than $2.3B in interest payments this year alone. Furthermore, once we added WBD's operating loss of $906 million last quarter, we were looking at a pre-tax loss of $1.48B in the previous quarter. Annualizing this poor performance suggests WBD could lose $6B if this horrible performance persists. Looking back on the company's TTM performance, we see a mind-boggling $6.7B loss.
WBD's Horrible Performance Could Persist
We continue to expect that the situation at WBD will improve. Yet, its terrible underperformance in recent quarters suggests we could see more of the same in the coming years.
TTM consensus estimates were for a 50-cent loss. However, WBD lost $1.46 instead. We're talking about a loss of nearly triple the forecast here. So, how are we to believe the estimated figures as we advance? Consensus estimates illustrate that WBD could earn about $1.51 in its next four quarters. However, due to WBD's horrible performance, I am highly skeptical of these figures, and WBD may be lucky if it earns $0.51 in the next year. Additionally, continuous underperformance could lead to further downward earnings revisions and a stagnant or lower stock price in future years.
The Bottom Line: Why I Don't Own WBD Anymore
I was "awarded" WBD shares after the AT&T spinoff, and I initially felt good about owning WBD stock. WarnerMedia has promising assets that could enable it to increase profitability in the future. However, instead of meshing with Discovery, the new company WBD could be another disaster for shareholders. WBD is plagued with enormous debt for a company in its industry. While WBD's market cap is around $28 billion, its debt minus cash is a staggering $44 billion. This expensive mountainous debt could cost WBD around $3.3 billion in servicing payments in 2023 alone.
Additionally, WBD continues burning significantly more cash than anticipated. WBD's operating loss was more than $900 million last quarter, and instead of increasing profitability, we see a $6.7 billion loss in its TTM. Furthermore, we see stagnation in WBD's streaming business, with domestic and international subscriber growth dropping QoQ. WBD tripled its expected EPS loss in the TTM, and future forecasts cannot be trusted. Moreover, WBD's future earnings could come in significantly below expectations, and its sales and earnings expectations could face more downward revisions in future quarters. Therefore, WBD may not be a quality long-term investment, and the market has much better buying opportunities today.
