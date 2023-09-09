Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) showcased its financial and operational accomplishments at its 2023 Analyst Day on September 6, 2023. During the conference, the management team spent over 4 hours outlining its vision for sustainable growth. HubSpot's vision is supported by its robust growth across its multiple hubs and laid out long-term goals while elaborating on the role of AI within its ecosystem, among other key updates.

HubSpot has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to a customer-centric, in-house developed front-office platform, and I admire its ability to execute effectively in the face of considerable market potential, even amidst the unpredictable volatility of the demand landscape.

The following analysis is my commentary on the key takeaways from the Analyst Day conference.

Multi-Hub Traction Shows Promising Growth

During the conference, management disclosed metrics regarding the performance of its five core Hubs, emphasizing the escalating momentum in multi-hub adoption. HubSpot has crowned Marketing, Sales, and Service as its anchor hubs or its bread and butter. The Marketing Hub has an ARR of $1.3B and grew at 20% year-over-year in the first half of 2023. The Sales Hub's ARR is nearing $600M, reflecting a growth rate of around 30%. The Service Hub's ARR is "well north" of $100M, with a growth rate of 40%. The last two hubs, Content Management System (CMS) Hub and Operations Hub, are on track to become $100M businesses, growing at 25% and 100%, respectively.

2023 Analyst Day Presentation

Moreover, HubSpot's data reveals an upward trend in multi-hub deals. The percentage of new ARR from deals with at least two Hubs has risen from 49% in 2019 to 63% in the first half of 2023. Deals involving three or more Hubs have grown from 21% in 2019 to 32% over the same period, showcasing the platform's expanding appeal, especially among larger enterprises.

Embracing the AI Revolution

Generative AI was a focal point of discussion, with the phrase being used 34 times during the presentation. Ultimately, HubSpot envisions its AI capabilities to be deeply integrated into every facet of its platform, charting 24 unique AI-driven solutions and features in the near term.

2023 Analyst Day Presentation

As for monetization, the company is waiting to reveal pricing structures once these AI features become broadly accessible, targeted for early 2024. From an outsider's perspective, HubSpot excels in delineating a rational and advanced roadmap for the impending AI era, showcasing one of the most comprehensive strategies for integrating generative AI within the enterprise software domain.

HubSpot claims their generative AI Support Assistant tool can save two hours a day for support assistant reps. That would imply that the tool can free up a day's worth of effort in a week. The early successes with generative AI hint at significant potential productivity gains for users. This AI focus might redefine how businesses engage with software solutions in the future.

Long-Term and 2026 Financial Goals

Management reiterated its long-term financial outlook and has set clear targets for 2026. These projections suggest a focus on maintaining efficient operational metrics while pursuing aggressive growth. HubSpot plans to increase operating margins from 14% in FY23 to 18-20% by 2026. Additionally, there's a slight uptick in the allocation for R&D expenses from its 2019 levels of 18% to 20% of revenues, and G&A expenses as a % of revenue have been adjusted downward from 11% to 8%. HubSpot anticipates a gross margin of 84%, showing a slight dip from the 85% estimated for FY23. S&M expenses are expected to represent 36-38% of revenue, a reduction from the previously estimated 43% for FY23.

2023 Analyst Day Presentation

Sales Hub Pricing Increase Starting in November 2023

On November 1, 2023, HubSpot plans to adjust its pricing strategy for the Sales Hub Enterprise. The monthly rate per seat will rise by 25%, moving from the existing $120 to a revised $150. This decision aligns with the platform's consistent feature enhancement and the prevalent inflationary conditions. HubSpot's ability to deliver high value is expected to buffer against potential pushback on the price surge.

2023 Analyst Day Presentation

I anticipate minimal to no churn from the price increase or the ability to acquire new customers. While customers never agree to price increases, most would agree that HubSpot delivers value well beyond the $150 per seat list price they intend to move to in November.

Advancements in Payment Solutions

Despite AI stealing the spotlight, HubSpot's advancements in its payment solutions hub is showcasing momentum. With year-over-year growth of 240% in gross payment volume and transactions/merchant /month 50% year-over-year growth, there's a significant longer-term upside. Commerce Hub and payments represent a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for HubSpot and one that fits well into HubSpot's vision as the front-office software platform for small and medium businesses. While investors continue to focus on the AI opportunity, the payments hub is an underappreciated growth driver for the business.

2023 Analyst Day Presentation

Conclusion

My outlook for HubSpot's journey ahead remains largely positive. With their diverse product range and the evident momentum of their innovative endeavors, the company has a sustained growth path in sight. However, the immediate future might be met with erratic demand, especially as firms reassess their tech allocations due to rising capital costs and re-evaluate their commitments to SaaS licenses, which saw a surge during the pandemic. Nevertheless, through these transient challenges, HubSpot emerges as a promising contender with a unique product perspective, further reinforced by ongoing favorable feedback from its community.