Pfizer Vs. Gilead Sciences: COVID-19 Battle Of Pharma Titans

Summary

  • Wall Street underestimates the prospects of Pfizer and Gilead Sciences, given their significant role in developing vaccines and medicines against COVID-19.
  • Gilead Sciences' revenue has remained stable in recent quarters, unlike Pfizer, whose demand for COVID-19 products fell sharply in the first half of 2023.
  • Comirnaty sales were $1,488 million in Q2 2023, down 51.4% from the previous quarter, due to declining public interest in vaccinations and a sharp drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
  • According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of August 19, EG.5 accounts for 21.5% of COVID-19 cases, up 2.9% from a week earlier.
  • Unlike Pfizer, Gilead's portfolio of medicines is mainly focused on HIV treatment. As a result, this creates certain risks since its financial position depends on Biktarvy and Genvoya, whose combined sales account for 53.3% of Gilead's total revenue.

Молодая женщина-боксер тренируется с боксерской грушей в тренажерном зале

bojanstory/E+ via Getty Images

In the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the beginning of a new wave of mass hysteria caused by a sharp increase in hospitalizations, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are at the forefront, each

I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Apple, InterCure and Bitcoin in the next three days.

Thank you all again.
