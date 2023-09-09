Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dominion Energy: Enbridge Deal Sets The Table

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.86K Followers

Summary

  • Dominion Energy is in the midst of asset sales and restructuring. Meanwhile, YTD, the stock has fallen by 25%.
  • On September 5, the company entered into a $14 billion deal with Enbridge to sell three gas distribution businesses.
  • In this article, I attempt to model the financial outcome to see how the asset sales may affect the company and its investors. I was surprised at the results.
  • The dividend appears sustainable, but that doesn't guarantee it.

Dominion Energy office in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Dominion Energy stock (NYSE:D) has seen better days. After peaking at around $80 a year ago, the stock began a series of asset sales, restructuring work, and cut the dividend. Management has been heavily criticized over the dividend reduction and initiating the

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.86K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

user anita profile picture
user anita
Today, 4:33 AM
Comments (1.95K)
“IMHO, good investors don't mix their politics and investing. They're bad bedfellows.”

I so disagree.
I sold D at about the peak (a little above $80, as I remember) after they sold the pipeline and announced the dividend cut. Selling a pipeline and adding offshore wind? And a divvie cut? The company’s foray into wokeness was unlikely to end well for either the company or shareholders. Seemed pretty obvious at the time.

My mantra is : “companies go woke, shareholders go broke.” You might think that makes me a “bad investor”, yet, I walked away with a gain, and you’ve probably got a significant paper loss, and are wondering about ANOTHER Dividend cut.

Considering a company’s politics is very important to my investing strategy, and it seems to be working pretty well. Good luck with your strategy of remaining (carbon) neutral.
Coach Baker profile picture
Coach Baker
Today, 4:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (713)
The “cold eyes” reality Ray is that until Dominion changes management it is not a safe investment. Robert Blue is another lackey in a line of leadership that doesn’t understand the business and puts politics ahead of shareholders. Caveat Emptor!
D
DCO1982
Today, 4:09 AM
Comments (590)
Thanks for the article, Ray. I was hoping you'd do a deeper dive. You do good work.

One issue with D (though not unique to it) seems to be the disruptive effect of distributed, small-scale solar.

www.utilitydive.com/...

www.virginiamercury.com/...

Do you see it as a threat to their customer base?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.