Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Arm Joins The IPO Calendar As More Small Issuers List

Sep. 09, 2023 3:00 AM ETARM, KVUE, SWIN, PODC, SDHC, YAAS, RIVN, GPAK, VTRO
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.07K Followers

Summary

  • The IPO market was back in the spotlight this past week, as Arm revived the calendar with its highly-anticipated deal.
  • The week’s only notable filing came from homebuilder Smith Douglas Homes, which filed to raise $100 million.
  • Three issuers are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although one is too small for our IPO stats. Small issuers may also join the calendar during the week.

IPO

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

The IPO market was back in the spotlight this past week, as Arm (ARM) revived the calendar with its highly-anticipated deal.

UK-based chip designer Arm dominated the week's headlines, announcing terms for its blockbuster IPO on Tuesday.

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.07K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.