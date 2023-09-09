U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Arm Joins The IPO Calendar As More Small Issuers List

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

The IPO market was back in the spotlight this past week, as Arm (ARM) revived the calendar with its highly-anticipated deal.

UK-based chip designer Arm dominated the week's headlines, announcing terms for its blockbuster IPO on Tuesday. Planning to raise $4.7 billion, Arm would be one of the largest tech IPOs of the past two decades, and it is slated to replace Kenvue (KVUE) as the largest IPO of 2023.

Two small issuers began trading this past week. Hong Kong-based brokerage Solowin Holdings (SWIN) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $8 million at a $56 million market cap. Serving mostly Chinese investors in Asia, the company provides securities-related, investment advisory, corporate finance, and asset management services. Solowin finished up 23%.

Podcast producer Courtside Group (PODC), which does business as PodcastOne, completed its direct listing on the Nasdaq. Shares opened for trading at $4.30, well below the anticipated $8 per share minimum; from the opening price, Courtside Group finished up 2%.

The week's only notable filing came from homebuilder Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC), which filed to raise $100 million.

Three issuers are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although one is too small for our IPO stats. Small issuers may also join the calendar during the week.

Chip designer Arm is set to price its mega-IPO next week, planning to raise $4.7 billion at a $50.8 billion market cap. At the midpoint, it would be the largest US IPO since EV maker Rivian (RIVN) in November 2021. Arm is an industry leader in central processing units (CPUs), creating and licensing high-performance, low-cost, and energy-efficient CPU products and related technology. The company states that its energy-efficient CPUs are in over 99% of the world's smartphones in 2022, and estimates that approximately 70% of the world's population uses Arm-based products. Arm saw revenue decline in both the most recent quarter, largely due to issues in China, which it expects to continue in the near term.

Holdover Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) plans to raise $8 million at a $115 million market cap. The pre-revenue company is initially focused on creating men's and women's college, inter-university, and professional esports events, particularly with colleges and universities in Pakistan.

While not included below, stem cell biotech Vitro Biopharma (VTRO) plans to raise $10 million at a $37 million market cap. The company is developing novel cellular therapies to target autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and plans to initiate Phase 1/2a trials later this year.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Arm (ARM) Cambridge, United Kingdom $4,680M $50,838M $47 - $51 95,500,000 Barclays Goldman UK-based chip designer for smartphones and other markets. Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) Henderson, NV $8M $115M $4 - $5 1,700,000 WestPark Capital Pre-revenue organizer of esports events in Pakistan. Click to enlarge

Street research is expected for two companies in the week ahead, and two lock-up periods will be expiring.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 9/7/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 17.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Airbnb (ABNB) and Snowflake (SNOW). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 15.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 7.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kuaishou and Porsche.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.