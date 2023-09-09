Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - August 2023

Dragon Claws

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 39.5 billion in August, while the proportion of transactions processed via Trade web’s Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool was 82%.

Volume breakdown

All ETF asset classes saw net buying for the second consecutive month, particularly fixed income products, where ‘buys’ surpassed ‘sells’ by 12 percentage points. North America Equities continued to be the most actively-traded ETF category, with over EUR 9.5 billion in total traded volume.

Adam Gould, head of equities at Tradeweb, said: “Our European-listed ETF platform had a solid August despite the traditional summer lull. Government bond-focused products were strongly bought and the category was the third most heavily-traded during the month.”

Top ten by traded notional volume

Fixed income products occupied half of August’s top ten spots, with the iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Bond UCITS ETF moving up three places from July to be ranked first.

U.S.-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in August amounted to USD 46.2 billion.

Volume breakdown

As a percentage of total notional value, equities accounted for 50% and fixed income for 40%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

Top ten by traded notional volume

Fixed income ETFs dominated August’s top ten by notional volume. However, the stocks-based SPDR S&P 500 ETF featured in first place after last appearing in the list in June 2023.

Adam Gould, head of equities at Tradeweb, said: “August was a strong month for both fixed income and commodities products on our U.S. ETF platform. We even saw a commodity ETF hold a spot in the month’s top ten list for the first time since May 2021.”

