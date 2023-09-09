Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enovix Charges Into Euphoria And Volatility

Sep. 09, 2023 4:40 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)1 Comment
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.46K Followers

Summary

  • Enovix's common shares have been incredibly volatile through 2023 but have still surged over 100% from lows.
  • The company has a significant cash and equivalents position that provides a multi-year cash runway against its current free cash flow profile.
  • Growth of the revenue funnel and the continued progress of its first high-volume production line in Malaysia will act as future catalysts for the stock.

The promise of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) was never going to be a straight line, but the volatility of its common shares has been intense, they're down 30% over the last 1 year but have surged 115% from all-time lows set in 2023. I

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 4:56 AM
Comments (4.08K)
It appears that the Amprius battery configuration for employing a silicon annode is far simpler and easier to manufacture to spec than the Enovix battery, so AMPX may be more price competitive. AMPX has also been selling its batteries for demanding aerospace applications, and is also in the process of building its first mass manufacturing facility (located in Colorado).
