Art Wager

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) remains the midstream juggernaut best suited for the most conservative long-term investors. Second quarter results came in strong, with record operating performance offset by commodity price weakness. The company set six operational records as natural gas, NGL, and crude oil volumes increased. Volumes benefitted from $2 billion of new projects entering service during the quarter. With U.S. natural gas and oil production in the Permian set to remain robust in the second half and another four new projects that represent $4 billion of investment scheduled to enter service in the second half-all of which are fully contracted-results are poised to improve further over the coming quarters.

HFI Research

Financial results held up well versus the previous year, particularly in light of the commodity price headwinds that virtually every hydrocarbon product faced during the quarter. NGL and oil prices peaked in the year-ago quarter. In the second quarter of this year, the EIA's composite NGL index fell by 45%, and WTI fell by 32% in this year's second quarter. The lower prices reduced processing and fractionation margins enough to offset the positive impact of higher throughput volumes.

HFI Research

In July, EPD increased its quarterly distribution by 5% to $0.50, marking the 25th consecutive year of distribution growth. The distribution hike gained the EPD entrance to the rarified "Dividend Aristocrat" club of public companies that have increased their common distribution by at least 25 years. With the latest increase, the units now yield an attractive 7.5%. The distribution is well-protected from inflation and is likely to continue to increase annually due to growth, a modest 72% free cash flow payout ratio, and EPD's conservative balance sheet. Overall, the company's financial strength is unmatched in the midstream sector.

EPD also repurchased 3.6 million units in the first half at an average price of $25.56 per unit. We'd like to see the company step up its repurchases, but management continues to prefer returning capital to unitholders through distributions.

Management reported that the business environment remains favorable. EPD's throughput volumes are dependent on Permian crude oil and natural gas production. The production is gathered by EPD's gathering and processing system. The gathered volumes are transported to its Gulf Coast complex on EPD's long-haul pipelines and others, where it fractionates, exports, and otherwise markets its products.

Enterprise Products Partners

The outlook for Permian production remains strong for years, particularly for natural gas and NGLs. The production growth will translate into higher volumes for EPD's downstream activities. Its sprawling system also opens opportunities for bolt-on acquisitions and complimentary growth projects.

From an operational perspective, there are few risks to shareholders due to EPD's strong growth momentum. The most obvious risk for unitholders stems from the fact that the bigger EPD grows, the more its volumes reflect macro U.S. trends. However, the company has used its scale and integration to achieve high margins and high return on capital, and we don't expect that to change. Volumes, margins, returns, and growth should be sustainable as long as the U.S. is growing its oil and natural gas production. Once these slow, EPD will be able to act as a consolidator due to its low leverage profile. At 3.0 times and probably falling from there, its leverage ratio is among the lowest in the midstream sector.

Valuation

EPD's discount to intrinsic value further insulates unitholders from risks. EPD has one of the best long-term growth track records in midstream, but the units on a price basis trade 10% below the price from five years ago. The multiple contraction that occurred can't go on forever. Absent a multiple re-rate, we expect continued increases in free cash flow to boost the distribution yield and unit price.

Our EV/EBITDA valuation assumes 3.5% Adjusted EBITDA and distribution growth through 2027, which we believe are conservative. Using a 9.5 times multiple, the units are worth $27.55 in 2023, which implies 5.9% upside from the current price of $26.50. The units have 56.5% total return upside through 2027.

HFI Research

Our discounted cash flow scenario assumes free cash flow increases annually by 3.5% until 2027 and then stays flat through 2032. It values the units at $30.84, which implies 16% upside.

HFI Research

We believe both of these scenarios are conservative, and that distribution growth and potentially a multiple re-rate that reflects EPD's strong competitive position and return on capital can drive the units significantly higher over the next few years.

Conclusion

EPD remains the best set-it-and-forget-it equity in midstream and arguably in the entire energy sector. We believe they should be part of every equity income portfolio for their distribution safety, inflation protection, and long-term distribution growth prospects. Unitholders can rest assured that their interests are aligned with its board of directors and management, which as a group own 32.7% of EPD units outstanding. Overall, there's little not to like for investors who prize distribution safety and growth. We maintain our Buy rating and $29 price target.