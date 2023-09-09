Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Products Partners Becomes A Dividend Aristocrat With More Distribution Growth To Come

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EPD entered the "Dividend Aristocrat" club with its 25th consecutive year of distribution growth.
  • EPD remains the best set-it-and-forget-it equity in midstream.
  • The company continues to execute superbly, as demonstrated by its Q2 results.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at HFI Research Energy Income. Learn More »

Aerial View of a Texas Oil Refinery and Fuel Storage Tanks

Art Wager

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) remains the midstream juggernaut best suited for the most conservative long-term investors. Second quarter results came in strong, with record operating performance offset by commodity price weakness. The company set six operational records as

Outperform!

At HFIR Energy Income, we strive to outperform with every pick recommendation. Since inception in 2021, the HFIR Energy Income Portfolio has returned 92.0%, versus its benchmark's return of 44.8%.

What are you waiting for, come and check us out today

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.82K Followers

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
AZ BOY
Today, 6:35 AM
Comments (1.23K)
Mostly agree except mgmt. has it right.. increasing dividends and reducing debt is the right mix.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.