Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

An Investor's Guide To Confidence Ft. Professor Peter Atwater

Sep. 09, 2023 6:00 AM ET
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.2K Followers

Summary

  • Professor Peter Atwater suggests that accurate forecasting is easier if we look through the lens of confidence and control.
  • He introduces a two-by-two box chart that examines different levels of certainty and control that individuals experience.
  • Atwater explains how individuals make decisions in each quadrant and emphasizes the importance of recognizing and navigating different levels of confidence.

Goals Text Concept On Yellow Background Directional Sign

atakan/iStock via Getty Images

When big events happen in the markets, analysts and economists try to discover what led to those events. But accurate forecasting is a far harder skill to master, and Professor Peter Atwater, behavioral economics pioneer, suggests that what we see

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.2K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.