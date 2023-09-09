Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Deforestation Rules' Impact On Supply Chains

Sep. 09, 2023 6:58 AM ETCUT, WOOD
Summary

  • The European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) introduces wide-ranging supply chain reporting requirements for commodities and their downstream supply chains.
  • The EUDR covers €40.9 billion of commodity imports to the EU and €85.0 billion of derived products.
  • The European Union's Deforestation Regulation brings significant new supply chain reporting requirements across the food, building materials, home/personal care, automotive, capital goods, and furniture sectors.
  • EUDR is effectively an import regulation covering a specific range of products, which can be analyzed using international trade data.
  • In aggregate, EUDR covers €40.9 billion (US$44.2 billion) of materials imports in 2022, according to our data.

Abstract drone view of a "bite size" chunk of deforestation

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) introduces wide-ranging supply chain reporting requirements for commodities and their downstream supply chains. The EUDR covers €40.9 billion of commodity imports to the EU and €85.0 billion of derived products.

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.89K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

