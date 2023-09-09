Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Business Conditions Monthly July 2023

Summary

  • AIER's Business Conditions Monthly indicators show mixed results in July 2023, with the Leading Indicator reaching its highest level since June 2021.
  • The Roughly Coincident Indicator remains unchanged, while the Lagging Indicator shifts from slight contraction to neutrality.
  • The US job market is cooling, with evidence of overstated job numbers and declining hiring activity, raising concerns about consumer strength and the possibility of an economic recession.

Green technology. Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs.

metamorworks

By Peter C. Earle

In July 2023, AIER’s Business Conditions Monthly took varied turns. While the Leading Indicator edged up from 71 to 79, the Roughly Coincident Indicator remained at its June 2023 level of 75. The Lagging Indicator turned from slightly

This article was written by

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

