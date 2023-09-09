franckreporter

Investment briefing

Since the June publication, there have been several updates to the Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) investment debate that must be discussed in greater detail. If you haven't already, I'd encourage you to run through the last publication. It noted the requirements of QGEN to employ non-Covid assets to grow its business returns, and recycle the surplus cash it has pulled in from its Covid-related sales. Specifically, it noted:

"The importance of QGEN's asset flows and utilization cannot be overstated in this instance...a further reduction in asset density is expected from QGEN going forward, primarily from inventory, accounts receivable and PP&E reductions. It stands to reason, therefore, that a change in market value may be difficult to ascertain without the corresponding asset growth (and profit growth) to lead it."

Rolling to the latest data, and it would appear we're still dissecting the company's performance into Covid and non-Covid sources. I mean, when is this going to wind back? In FY'24, by the looks of it. But I need to see QGEN producing some upsides across the remainder of its portfolio to be even remotely interested here. As you'll see today, it has revised FY'23 projections lower, and growth in its core business lines is flat at best. I continue to rate QGEN a hold, and this report will run through the reasons why. Critically, the hold thesis is formed by:

Fundamental factors (flat core growth, as mentioned); Poor sentiment baked into the company's equity stock (including its price structure in the market); Valuation factors, as the stock still sells at a premium to peers.

Net-net, reiterate hold.

Critical factors forming revised hold thesis—flat core business, low sentiment, pricey valuations

1. Q1 FY'2 insights and FY'23 projections

QGEN put up Q2 sales of $497mm, down 400bps YoY, but ~$7mm ahead of management's guidance. It pulled this to core EBITDA of $137mm and earnings of $0.51/share. Even though we are in the back end of FY'23, we are still talking of "non-Covid revenues" when analyzing QGEN. To me, this is puzzling, because we are well beyond pandemic proportions by now, and QGEN's Q2 filings and investor presentation were riddled with entire sections dedicated to non-Covid revenues. Still, it is a relevant division for the company for now, given it still has many Covid-19 test-kit contracts in place. To this point—its non-Covid segments were up 9% and booked $457mm, contributing >90% to the top line for the quarter.

Sales are down across the board this YTD, except in its diagnostic solutions business, as shown in Figure 2 further down this report. Given the downsides, management has revised its FY'23 projections. Critically, it is eyeing substantially lower demand for Covid testing (surprise, surprise) and order volatility in its original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") markets. It now calls for $1.97Bn at the top line on earnings of $2.07/share. Regarding the projections for Covid-19 test sales for FY'23—forecasts are down from $200mm—$210mm to a revised figure of ~$165mm.

QGEN Q3 '23 and 2023 full-year revised sales and earnings forecasts. It has reined in projections for Covid-sales as well.

Source: QGEN Q2 Investor Presentation

As to the divisional breakdown, observe the following highlights, shown also in Figure 2:

Over 85% of Q2 sales were built on its consumables business. Non-Covid consumable sales were up 10% YoY to $434mm, bringing in $865mm for the YTD. Its diagnostic solutions segment contributed ~33% to the top line and grew 6% YoY to $176mm ($340mm in H1). The QIAstat-Dx system had >40% sales growth, driven by utilization in its European markets. But I'd also point out sales to its OEM were down 29% YoY, impacting its PCR/Nucleic acid amplification line. Within the diagnostic solutions business, QGEN's QuantiFERON latent TB test was the headline act. It surpassed quarterly sales of $100mm for the first time. The test is an alternative to traditional skin tests and grew 22% YoY. The entire YTD breakdown of the company's diagnostic solutions business is seen in Figure 3. You'll see that NeuMoDx sales were down almost 50% on the year. In contrast, its Genomics NGS product group—which includes platform-agnostic products and the Digital Insights Bioinformatics business—was flat YoY. The Digital Insights business was up 20% in Q2 as a standout here.

BIG Insights BIG Insights

2. Sentiment, a major headwind to repricing

At present sentiment is flat in QGEN's equity stock and this is observed in three primary ways.

One, Wall Street analysts have revised their forward sales and earnings targets on QGEN down by a total of 16 times apiece in the last 3 weeks. These represent a large substrata of the market populous, those who use these targets in their investment reasoning. Consensus now expects $1.97Bn at the top for FY'23 on earnings of $2.07/share. It projects single-digit growth into FY'25.

Two, market-generated data clearly shows the stock struggling on a trend basis. Both cloud charts in Figure 4 and Figure 5 corroborate this view. Figure 4 shows the daily chart. Price and lagging lines are below the cloud—certainly not bullish. The opposite, really. These look to the coming weeks, and thus near-term trend action is not supportive of a buy in my view.

The weekly chart in Figure 5 shows a similar picture. The price and lagging lines have pushed further from the cloud in August into September. The weekly looks to the coming months. Hence, I am neutral on the stock's technicals on a longer-term basis. Downside targets are shown on the point and figure studies shown in Figure 6, with the next objective to $38/share.

Three, the stock is trading below all moving averages across all respective time frames (10, 50, 100 and 200DMA's). This tells me it is trading 'below average' on these time frames, which are also key psychological levels.

Valuation and conclusion

Given all the growth headwinds discussed thus far, the stock still sells at 20x forward earnings and 19x forward EBIT. These are 6% and 13.5% premiums to the sector, respectively. You're also buying a 5.7% forward cash flow yield as I write, and the company has created only $2.50 in market value for every $1 in net asset value on its books.

The question that must be asked—is paying $19–$20 for every $1 in future earnings to buy QGEN worth it right now? Compared to the growth expectations, it would appear not. The forward PEG ratio is at >2x, meaning the payback period is likely going to be ~20 years at the 20x multiple, with little to no growth expected.

At consensus FY'23 earnings estimates, this gets you to $41.40 at 20x forward, little-to-no upside on today's market value. This supports a hold. Notably, these findings are well-supported by the quant system, that also rates QGEN a hold. This uses an objective set of factors and forms them into a composite to develop an investment view. That these objective findings support a hold adds another layer of confidence to the reiterated rating.

In short, based on the latest investment findings, QGEN still has a ways to go in order to move past the pandemic era. A bulk of its forward sales are still tied up to Covid-related sources, whereas growth in its core operations have taken a large step back in 2023. Multiple factors support a neutral posture on QGEN right now, as shown here today. Net-net, reiterate hold.