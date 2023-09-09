Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alnylam Continues To Deliver, But An Upcoming FDA Meeting Could Create Some Volatility

Summary

  • Alnylam has an upcoming FDA advisory committee meeting on the company's application for Onpattro in ATTR-CM, and I see some risk of a negative committee vote.
  • Onpattro has met or exceeded the efficacy targets established with the FDA, but I expect the AdComm panelists to challenge the validity of those targets.
  • Alnylam released positive top-line data from the KARDIA-1 Phase II study of zilebesiran, and this looks like a contender in the large hypertension market.
  • A negative committee vote could drive a 15% decline in the share price, but that's not my base-case outcome and I believe the longer-term risk/reward is quite attractive now.

I can't complain too much about the performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) operationally or in stock market terms since my last update on this biotech. The company has continued to deliver positive data

Stephen Simpson
19.12K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALNY, RHHBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

