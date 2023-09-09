Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Orchid Island Capital: 21% Dividend Yield May Be Cut As Net Interest Income Crumbles

Sep. 09, 2023 8:39 AM ETOrchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • The Mortgage REIT sector faced challenges in 2021-2022 due to higher mortgage rates and declines in mortgage-backed securities valuations.
  • Since late 2022, Orchid Island has gone full circle, seeing investors return due to its high dividend but flee recently as mortgage rates rise again.
  • Based on fair-market values, Orchid Island can still generate positive net interest income for some years until its swap positions expire.
  • Orchid Island's long-term survival depends on significant reductions to the Federal Reserve's overnight rate, requiring more substantial disinflation.
  • A rebound in inflationary pressures that pushes mortgage rates up or encourages more Federal Reserve hikes could exacerbate Orchid's solvency pressures.

Houses on top of stacks of coins. Concepts: Mortgages, house market or Real Estate

The mortgage REIT sector was among the most challenged during 2021-2022, as higher mortgage rates caused immense declines in mortgage-backed securities valuations. Major mortgage REITs suffered significant book value declines through the end of

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

20$Bill profile picture
20$Bill
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (10.76K)
Thanks for the work .. Everyone including the author has had ORC going BK for several years. If rates go up it will be a lot more then orc in trouble. That tells me why the fed keeps pushing the limits on interest rates. The fed basically owns the big 5 banks and the rest are perched on the same cliff as orc because they are all playing the same game to make money. The fed would like all the cash in the big 5 that they control..
