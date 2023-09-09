Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Preferreds Weekly Review: PMT Holders Got Robbed?

Sep. 09, 2023 11:59 AM ETWHF, WHFCL, PMT.PR.C, PMT.PR.B2 Comments
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the last week of August and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • Preferreds had a strong week with a nearly 2% return, bringing sector valuation.
  • Investor indignation over two PMT preferreds failing to switch to floating rates sparks debate on fallback options.
  • We highlight the new baby bond from BDC WHF.
Get your hands off my bag!

Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
9.73K Followers

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Slade_01 profile picture
Slade_01
Today, 1:07 PM
Comments (4.12K)
While I don't and have not owned PMT A or B, I discussed as soon as it was announced with several partners in a large plaintiff class action firm in California where juries are very friendly to the injured and PMT is located.

Not sure what they will decide, as they need to do some research on the issues around filing this as a 10(b)(5) misrepresentation case as it relates to the specifics in this case, or whatever other cause of action they may determine feasible. 10(b)(5) cases generally end in settlement with a big payday for attorneys and at a minimum the plaintiff class getting what was promised: a fixed to float security. Just watching from the sidelines with popcorn.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 12:54 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.46K)
As things get harder , expect lots of the slithery, sketchy, attorney tricks built into financial products to show up.
There are so many layers of legalese.
An example is MPW tenet Prospect, that has been written about extensively.
“You should have read it” is the BS
Response.
Writing obscurely is the specialty of lawyers.
Millions have been hurt and many millions more will be hurt because “not being written in plain simple language” isn’t encoded in to law.
Which should apply to law itself.
