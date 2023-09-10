Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The August Consumer Price Index report could put some meat back on the bones for inflation hawks looking for a vigilant Federal Reserve. While the Fed is largely considered to be nearing the end of its hiking cycle, the terminal rate is still up for debate. The economic calendar next week will also feature updates on retail sales, producer prices, and jobless claims. Federal Reserve speakers are in a blackout period ahead of the FOMC meeting scheduled for September 19-20, which could give the economic reports extra weight. On Seeking Alpha, analyst Victor Dergunov thinks the Fed should support markets and may move to an easier monetary stance as the calendar moves into the new year. However, he noted that the economic image may need to worsen before the Federal Reserve shows more apparent signs that the pivot is near.



Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) are the most notable earnings reports next week. Key events include Apple's (AAPL) Wonderlust iPhone reveal, the Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Dreamforce Conference, and the Senate's first AI Insight Forum. The start of the Google (GOOG) monopoly trial will also capture plenty of headlines. The trial marks the first major tech antimonopoly case in the U.S. in several decades.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, September 11 - Oracle (ORCL), Casey's General Stores (CASY), and Bowlero (BOWL).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 12 - Cognyte Software (CGNT) and InnovAge Holding (INNV).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 13 - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) and REV Group (REVG).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 14 - Adobe (ADBE) and Lennar (LEN).

IPO and spinoff watch: Chip designer Arm (ARM) is expected to price its IPO and start trading next week. The IPO could be the largest since Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) $13.7B offering in November. Stem cell upstart Vitro Biopharma (VTRO) is also scheduled to start trading.

Key events: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) will hold its third annual Security Summit in Napa, California. The tech event has been cited in the past by analysts when they boosted their outlook for Fortinet. The three-day Salesforce (CRM) Dreamforce Conference will begin. Notable speakers include Salesforce (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih. Nike (NKE) will hold its annual meeting. Proxy firm ISS has recommended that Nike investors vote for the resolution calling on the company to disclose more data on pay equity for female and minority employees. A similar resolution was voted down in 2021. A separate resolution calls on Nike to offer more transparency on supply chain working conditions. The U.S. Senate will hold its first AI Insight Forum. The list of participants who will discuss AI topics includes OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, IBM (IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna, Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Other events of interest include Yum China's (YUMC) Investor Day, Moderna's (MRNA) R&D Day, Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) R&D Day 2023, Labcorp's (LH) Investor Day, Bitfarms' (BITF) Analyst & Investor Day, and Bullfrog AI Holdings' (BFRG) Webinar. Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a full preview of the key events.



Conference schedule: The week ahead is also one of the busiest of the year for conferences. The marquee gathering could be the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, which will feature participation by Merck (MRK), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Gilead Sciences (GILD) to name just a few. Other notable conferences that could lead to share price jolts include the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference, the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference, the Baird Global Healthcare Conference, the UBS Global Energy Transition Conference, and the BofA Securities Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference.

Stock splits: The Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) 20-to-1 reverse stock split of the company's common stock will become effective on September 11. The Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE:AAMC) two-for-one split will become effective when trading begins on September 14.

