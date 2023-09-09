Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pharming Group: Pipeline Progresses With APDS Phase 3 Initiation

Sep. 09, 2023 12:30 PM ETPharming Group N.V. (PHAR)
The Wealth Wizard profile picture
The Wealth Wizard
291 Followers

Summary

  • Pharming Group NV is a biotechnology firm known for its unique approach to addressing rare and genetic diseases.
  • The company's financials show growth in revenue, primarily driven by strong sales of their leading therapy, Ruconest.
  • Pharming's expansion into organ transplantation fields adds a new dimension to their growth prospects, but challenges remain in gaining acceptance and assessing the impact on their income.

Research, experiment and medical trial being done by a scientist in a lab, science facility or hospital. One young, serious and professional researcher organizing, sorting or making a discovery

Sean Anthony Eddy

Pharming Group (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:PHAR) stands as a globally recognized biotechnology firm based in the Netherlands. It is best known for its unique approach to addressing rare and genetic diseases. While some may consider their methods unorthodox, their success in

This article was written by

The Wealth Wizard profile picture
The Wealth Wizard
291 Followers
I have a deep understanding of both fundamental and technical analysis, and I use a data-driven approach to generate investment ideas. My goal is to provide actionable insights to help investors make informed decisions. In my free time, I enjoy reading about macroeconomic trends and following the latest developments in the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.