Fairfax Financial Holdings Is Cheaply Valued

Summary

  • Fairfax Financial Holdings has outperformed the S&P 500 by an impressive margin, rallying 66% in the past year.
  • The company's investment portfolio is structured to benefit from high interest rates, resulting in strong growth of interest and dividend income.
  • Despite its recent rally, Fairfax remains cheaply valued, with a price-to-earnings ratio of only 6.0.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF) has rallied 66% over the last 12 months and thus it has outperformed the S&P 500 (+12%) by an eye-opening margin. The vast outperformance has resulted from the impressive business momentum that the company

I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Today, 2:15 PM
Thanks for the article. My friend Charlie and I did a podcast a few months ago that might be worth listening to for your readers. Needless to say we are still bullish.

podcasts.apple.com/...

podcasts.apple.com/...
Today, 2:06 PM
Insurance companies key metric is what they trade on book value versus P/E.
Today, 2:13 PM
@Brasada You are correct but 20% ROE and 1x BV = 5x EPS. Fairfax trades ~1x book value right now. The giant float at 150%+ the market cap gives them a big head start on ROE vs BRK or MKL.
Today, 2:54 PM
@Safety in Numbers I am long their debt. It appears their 5 year average book value is .91, which they are close to 1 now. The 20% ROE is very good, but very much a volitile number from quarter to quarter. As you know, ROE will include mark to market quarterly adjustments to their investments plus the results of their insurance business.
