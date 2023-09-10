Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge: Market Lacking In Confidence Over The Dominion Gas Utilities Deals (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 10, 2023 8:30 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CAD11 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enbridge announced a blockbuster deal to acquire three deals with Dominion Energy, expanding its natural gas utilities business.
  • The acquisition will make Enbridge the largest gas utility franchise but comes at a high cost of US$14 billion, including debt and a share sale.
  • The market has quickly priced in near-term downside for ENB, with concerns about the acquisition's potentially dilutive effect on shareholders and additional debt burden.
  • I assessed that ENB's price action had weakened over the past month before the deals were announced. Investors are likely seeking more substantive evidence on the deals' supposed earnings accretion.
  • While ENB's valuation remains well-balanced, buyers are surprisingly lacking in confidence. While a long-term bottoming remains possible, it's better to let the market action play out first.
Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

What a week for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) investors as the company unleashed a blockbuster deal, completing three deals with Dominion Energy (D) over the past week. As such, the acquisition is expected to significantly expand the

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Comments (11)

Dabub profile picture
Dabub
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (1.22K)
I don’t doubt management’s analysis and projections, they have a proven track record of knowing precisely how the numbers will play out. What will move the stock would be the CAD improving vs the USD, 1.364 isn’t going to cut it, needs to go back below 1.25.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.48K)
There are several serious considerations when assessing any midstream… especially ENB:

1) The political impact of anti-fossil fuel sentiment/ movement;
2) The regulatory, legal and financial burden of building or repairing pipelines;
3) Company fundamentals;
4) Energy prices;
5) Fx, the Loonie v US$…

Having said that, I am quite bullish on natural gas… if you aren’t, you might be in the wrong article.

Political/Legsl/Regulatory: While the road less traveled may be bumpier, the world needs North American energy, and that need will only increase sans a change in nuclear sentiment or a development in hydrogen ICEs. EVs are, and will continue to be (IMO) powered by mostly hydrocarbon produced electricity.

Fundamentals: ipsa loquitur (it speaks for itself)

Energy prices, if prices crash, the toll revenues of all midstreams suffer as some clients go out of business and volumes drop.

Fx: it’s a relatively good time to visit the Blue Canadian Rockies… (I can not recommend the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, however)

Ergo, like @JR Research i am cautiously optimistic on ENB… notwithstanding the numerous obstacles faced by midstreams.

Long: EPD ENB WMB ET
g
gret
Today, 9:48 AM
Premium
Comments (3.66K)
@Spanishmoss yep
The enviro-lunies make pipes more valuable

Just this week, the Feds announced that they were shutting down hydrocarbon transportation via train.

Go pipes go
TheOldHand profile picture
TheOldHand
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (1.32K)
@Spanishmoss "EVs are, and will continue to be (IMO) powered by mostly hydrocarbon produced electricity."

Well stated. IMHO this is one of the most basic truths about the future. And not just "Evs"; in the near to medium term, natural gas is the most environmentally friendly "dependable" power sources other than nuclear. Wind and Solar, wonderful as they are, are "supplemental" power sources, not "dependable" power sources.
O
Optician52
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (273)
I'm 71 and long. It's a core position !
M
Mike-SC
Today, 9:21 AM
Premium
Comments (279)
I am long ENB.

So what happens to the price if the deal doesn't go through for some reason? I am sure it would be much worse for Dominion..but I am not sure about ENB.
rlp2451 profile picture
rlp2451
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (14.87K)
The reason it went down was because of the additional 103MM shares issued at price of $33.50 US.
coloradoeveryday profile picture
coloradoeveryday
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (155)
So basically your thesis is it’s going down because it’s been going down?
RJMC profile picture
RJMC
Today, 8:41 AM
Premium
Comments (1.2K)
I think under $30 I would add more shares.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:58 AM
Premium
Comments (11.01K)
@RJMC
My thoughts as well
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:32 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.2K)
Yup!
