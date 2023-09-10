Enbridge: Market Lacking In Confidence Over The Dominion Gas Utilities Deals (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Enbridge announced a blockbuster deal to acquire three deals with Dominion Energy, expanding its natural gas utilities business.
- The acquisition will make Enbridge the largest gas utility franchise but comes at a high cost of US$14 billion, including debt and a share sale.
- The market has quickly priced in near-term downside for ENB, with concerns about the acquisition's potentially dilutive effect on shareholders and additional debt burden.
- I assessed that ENB's price action had weakened over the past month before the deals were announced. Investors are likely seeking more substantive evidence on the deals' supposed earnings accretion.
- While ENB's valuation remains well-balanced, buyers are surprisingly lacking in confidence. While a long-term bottoming remains possible, it's better to let the market action play out first.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
What a week for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) investors as the company unleashed a blockbuster deal, completing three deals with Dominion Energy (D) over the past week. As such, the acquisition is expected to significantly expand the company's natural gas utilities business, with the acquisition expected to close in 2024 (pending regulatory approvals).
Enbridge's acquisition would help create "North America's largest gas utility franchise." Of course, it doesn't come cheap, as Enbridge needs to cough up about US$14B or C$19B in total deal value, including $4.6B in debt. The company also anticipates raising up to C$4.6B in a share sale to fund the acquisition. As such, it is expected to lift the company's adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio further, adding more burden on its financing costs, which could crimp its ability to undertake more aggressive capital returns for shareholders.
Given the potential dilutive effect and additional debt burden, the market has already quickly priced in near-term downside (even though the deal has not closed). Accordingly, ENB fell nearly 7% from the previous week's close through its lows in the recently concluded week. As such, investors are likely concerned about how accretive the deal will be for Enbridge despite management's assurances.
I gleaned that buying sentiments in ENB over the past month didn't look constructive, as I had anticipated in my previous update in July. Notwithstanding the company's solid August earnings release, investors are likely pricing in a slowdown in its adjusted EBITDA growth, even though it resolved its Mainline contracts. Notably, the company's cautionary statements that accompanied its financial outlook in early August stressed that "a lower toll on the Mainline is anticipated to impact financial performance." In addition, Enbridge also indicated that "higher financing costs are expected due to increased interest rates."
As such, I find it interesting that while Enbridge highlighted the acquisition is expected to bolster the company's utility business earnings profile, it didn't raise its earnings growth guidance despite the increase in debt burden and potential share dilution.
Management updated in a conference call discussing the acquisition that Enbridge is confident of hitting an adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 4.5 to 5x. However, Wells Fargo presented estimates suggesting the acquisition could cause Enbridge's EBITDA leverage ratio to surge to 5.4x.
As such, I believe investors are still assessing the possibility that Enbridge needs the acquisition to maintain its medium-term EBITDA growth profile of above 5%. Moreover, management updated that "share repurchases will be paused" as Enbridge assessed opportunities to capitalize on its growth backlog.
Despite that, Enbridge remains committed to maintaining its dividend profile, as ENB's forward yield surged to 7.9%, well above its 10Y average of 5.5%. ENB's valuation seems pretty well-balanced. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned ENB with a valuation grade of "C-." Despite that, midstream companies like ENB are usually valued at a relatively higher level than their broad oil and gas peers, given the predictability of their earnings profile and solid distribution characteristics.
Despite that, I believe the marked weakening in ENB's price action over the past month necessitates a more cautious approach to assess whether buyers could return with conviction over the next two months.
As seen above, ENB lost its critical 200-week moving average or MA (purple line) in August, even before the recent selloff this week, as the market attempted to price in the acquisition.
While ENB finished above its week's lows, there wasn't a bullish reversal price action. Moreover, I didn't glean any bear trap or false downside break opportunity at the current levels, undergirding more robust buying sentiments.
Investor psychology in ENB is assessed to remain cautious, but ENB's long-term chart indicates a bottoming process is possible. However, I need buyers to return aggressively over the next two months and hold ENB above the $35 level decisively (October 2022 lows) for the thesis to play out convincingly.
As such, I believe it's time to return to the sidelines, even though I think ENB's valuation remains reasonable (fairly valued). I will continue to observe ENB's buying sentiments over the next two months to assess a more robust buying opportunity moving ahead.
Rating: Downgraded to Hold. Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (11)
2) The regulatory, legal and financial burden of building or repairing pipelines;
3) Company fundamentals;
4) Energy prices;
5) Fx, the Loonie v US$…Having said that, I am quite bullish on natural gas… if you aren’t, you might be in the wrong article. Political/Legsl/Regulatory: While the road less traveled may be bumpier, the world needs North American energy, and that need will only increase sans a change in nuclear sentiment or a development in hydrogen ICEs. EVs are, and will continue to be (IMO) powered by mostly hydrocarbon produced electricity.Fundamentals: ipsa loquitur (it speaks for itself)Energy prices, if prices crash, the toll revenues of all midstreams suffer as some clients go out of business and volumes drop.Fx: it’s a relatively good time to visit the Blue Canadian Rockies… (I can not recommend the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, however)Ergo, like @JR Research i am cautiously optimistic on ENB… notwithstanding the numerous obstacles faced by midstreams.Long: EPD ENB WMB ET
The enviro-lunies make pipes more valuable Just this week, the Feds announced that they were shutting down hydrocarbon transportation via train.Go pipes go
My thoughts as well