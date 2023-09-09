Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DLN: Keep It Simple Solution For Dividend Investors

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • DLN is WisdomTree's well-diversified dividend-focused ETF with over $3.5 billion in assets. The ETF has a moderate 2.53% trailing dividend yield and a consistent track record over 17 years.
  • Consistency is the main reason to own DLN. As this article demonstrates, well-diversified ETFs with low concentration of assets in the top 50 tend to be better long-term performers.
  • While dividend growth and profitability aren't screens, DLN's 9.18/10 Profit Score is excellent. High quality is ensured because of its dividend-dollar weighting scheme, which assigns higher allocations to large companies.
  • DLN is a solid dividend ETF, but iShares' DGRO looks better. It trades at a slightly cheaper valuation and has a better dividend growth and total returns track record.
  • Income investors may also want to consider VYM and DIVB, which I estimate will yield about 3.20% at current prices. My fundamental analysis also compares all four ETFs on numerous metrics measuring volatility, growth, valuation, earnings momentum, and quality.
Keep It Simple

matdesign24

Investment Thesis

Regarding single-fund solutions, the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DLN) is one of the better options available for dividend investors. It's well-diversified with 300+ holdings across all size segments, has a moderate 2.53% estimated dividend yield, and has raised dividend payments

The Sunday Investor
I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

