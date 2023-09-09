Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Downgrading Apple On Rising China Geopolitical Risk: The Supply Chain Threat

Sep. 09, 2023 10:08 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)7 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rising geopolitical tensions with China pose a risk to Apple's Chinese revenues as well as its supply chain.
  • It may take years for Apple to diversify its manufacturing and supply chain outside of China in addition to leading to long-term margin compression.
  • The stock is trading at a premium valuation, leaving little margin for safety.
  • I am downgrading the stock as I expect Apple to underperform the broader market in the near to medium term.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Apple Holds Launch Event For New Products At Its Headquarters

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen investors grow fearful amidst rising geopolitical tensions with China. With China ordering government agencies to ban the use of iPhones at work, investors may be wondering if the company’s Chinese revenues are at risk. Investors may be overlooking

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
29.72K Followers

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

J
JasonMiles
Yesterday, 11:29 PM
Premium
Comments (441)
I am so tired of reading articles that constantly downgrade Apple. 2 billion installed user base.. constantly coming up with new products like their savings account and then making quality hardware better than anybody else.. people can’t live without their iPhones. That Vision Pro is going to change the way people look about how they use their devices and who knows in the future what the plan is.. nobody does because Apple keeps it close to the vest.. does anybody think the Tim Cook and company is operating clueless every day and doesn’t know what is going on out there with China… they are also one of the largest employers in China.. do you really think that the Chinese are going to pull the plug on that when they employ literally a few million people? Like I said, I’m tired of reading articles totally downgrading Apple…
T
Terry Rettig
Yesterday, 11:24 PM
Comments (222)
Did APPL somehow think they were above the politics and corruption here and in China? It appears so.
Sailorforlife BESTTI profile picture
Sailorforlife BESTTI
Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Comments (1.64K)
Probably upgrades Tesla
d
doc47
Yesterday, 10:31 PM
Comments (3.98K)
Covered calls!
Main Street Origin Investments profile picture
Main Street Origin Investments
Yesterday, 10:28 PM
Comments (1.86K)
Could seriously use a consolidated reasonably priced valuation. Say under $120. Would love to accumulate after a 2018 type pullback which would take it closer to $100. Then rip again!!
N
NATIVECRAFTS
Yesterday, 10:24 PM
Premium
Comments (3)
[I expect the stock to underperform the broader market in the near to medium term].. how many months are in near to medium term?
Sailorforlife BESTTI profile picture
Sailorforlife BESTTI
Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Comments (1.64K)
@NATIVECRAFTS Tell tell signs he's busy buying
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.