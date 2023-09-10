Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A New CEO At Express, Inc. - But It May Not Be Enough To Save The Fashion Retailer

Sep. 10, 2023 9:00 AM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)3 Comments
WYCO Researcher
Summary

  • CEO Tim Baxter is out and is being replaced by Stewart Glendinning from Tyson Foods.
  • Express lost $11.29 per share in the latest quarter.
  • A new $65 million FILO loan with an interest rate of SOFR+10% was announced on September 6.
  • Express could be hurt by the new student loan repayment requirement.

Fashion retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock plunged after their recent 1 for 20 reverse stock split, so it comes as no surprise that their CEO Tim Baxter is being replaced effective September 15. The new CEO is

WYCO Researcher
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

WYCO Researcher
Today, 9:16 AM
I was finishing my final edit to submit this article on Thurs afternoon when the news popped up about Baxter is gone. I should have just deleted the article-because I had to spend hours researching the new CEO and re-writing-and because editors do not allow strong opinions about management in articles I knew I could not post what I really thought about the new CEO so I tried to give a short 1-2 paragraph info-nope-editors wanted more info/more balance re: new CEO.
My REAL opinion is just another indication how inept and incompetent Express board of directors is-First, they agreed to the insane royalty deal that was effectively an extremely high interest rate financing. Now, they hire a new CEO with NO fashion retail experience. Effectively they now just have 2 CFOs . Express needs a person that understands the extreme dynamics/constant changes in fashion. Tyson foods and Coors do not change quickly-fashion does.
The new CEO was demoted last Oct, in my opinion, from CFO at Tysons- Prepared Food group president is a demotion. They actually wanted him out to put Tyson in instead. I, of course, could not include that opinion in the above article. Years ago I could have-I called management at Peabody "inept and incompetent" in a published SA article re: their 2016 bankruptcy.
Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Today, 9:32 AM
@WYCO Researcher Why is a purportedly very wealthy person like you writing on a company with only a $33 million market capitalization? How is this worth your time? Lastly, why aren’t you sizably short? Given your views.
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
Today, 9:53 AM
@courage & Conviction Investing ???? How is my money and the size of a company (capitalization) related? This company also had revenue over $1.8 billion last year. I follow it because it is an example of how a fairly large company can be so poorly managed that it is worth a token amount of money. Sort of reminded me of Lambert at Sears/Kmart.

Before it was a penny stock - I almost never short penny stocks - I was also expecting a new CEO- BUT I was expecting a person with a strong well-known background in fashion retailing. A new "great" CEO could have caused a major pop in the stock-IMO-not good to be short. I might have shorted into the pop-but can't short many shares by $ amount because the cap is so small.

The "best" part about writing on such a small cap stock-I will only make about $7-$10 for this article-no minimum payment and expecting low subscriber views. Expecting "OK" non-subscriber views.
