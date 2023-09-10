Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Dividend Growth Portfolio August Update - Waving Goodbye To Walgreens

Sep. 10, 2023 12:23 AM ETCVS, EPD, HON, KR, LMT, MDT, MSFT, NXST, PM, SBUX, SWK, TSCO, TXN, VZ, WBA
Wyo Investments profile picture
Wyo Investments
2.68K Followers

Summary

  • Walgreens has had better earnings promised for years that never materialize.
  • Walgreens has more upside to the price than down, and the dividend is safe for now, so there is no rush to sell.
  • September kicks off the busy fall season for dividend increases with expected increases from Honeywell, Texas Instruments, Microsoft, Starbucks, Philip Morris, and Lockheed Martin.

Outdoor adventures in Norway: hammock relax in nature

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most important things I have learned over many years of dividend growth investing is the value of patience. Patience in waiting for the right price to buy. Patience with dividend growth. Even patience when a

This article was written by

Wyo Investments profile picture
Wyo Investments
2.68K Followers
I spent 20 years in the natural resource sector in project development, project management, and business development. I typically invest in dividend growth stocks, although I do have an large investment property portfolio. In the past I have invested using momentum strategies, option strategies, and focused on growth stocks. However in 2009 I converted almost entirely to dividend growth investing as I found this was most in line with my investing goals, and allowed me to sleep easy at night! While I "retired" at 42, so I could be home to take my daughter to school, pick her up, and attend her events every day.  My many areas of investing allowed me to do this relatively comfortably, although time will tell if I stay retired. UPDATE: I recently accepted a position, not because I had to, but because I wanted to. It's amazing the difference work is when you are choosing to be there, rather than having to work.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS, EPD, HON, KR, LMT, MDT, MSFT, PM, SBUX, TSCO, TXN, WBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.