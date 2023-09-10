Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hurco Sees Another Downturn In Orders As Manufacturers Batten Down The Hatches

Sep. 10, 2023 12:55 AM ETHurco Companies, Inc. (HURC)
Summary

  • Hurco's fiscal Q3 results were fairly stable relative to Q2, but the outlook is weaker, with a sharp decline in orders and a need to reduce inventories and realign production.
  • Macro indicators in Hurco's major markets, such as manufacturing PMI and machine tool orders for the U.S. and Germany, are not good, indicating a weakening market.
  • Despite the challenges, Hurco has the cash to weather the uncertainty and should benefit from reshoring-driven manufacturing capex investments in the future.

CNC lathe drilling

Liuhsihsiang

I’ve said many times over the years that calling a turn in any economic cycle isn’t exactly easy, as it’s not uncommon to see a few “false dawns”. That’s even more true with a company like Hurco (

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.12K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HURC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

