Genesis Energy: LT Outlook Remains Strong Despite Lowered Guidance Following Q2 Results

John D. Edwards CFA
Summary

  • Genesis Energy 2Q23 EBITDA beat: Adjusted EBITDA came in at $198M vs $188M/$199M consensus/our estimate. Segment margin beat at $215M vs $206M as Minerals beat while Offshore Pipeline was light.
  • Guidance Lowered: Adjusted EBITDA reduced to $725-$745M from $780-$810M EBITDA, mainly on weaker than expected Soda Ash pricing for the remainder of 2023.
  • Longer Term above average return opportunity remains: Assuming 1.5 standard deviations below the five-year average still suggests ~70% upside by the end of 2024.
  • Units repurchase announcement suggests GEL management believes GEL units are undervalued and likely to be able to generate sufficient cash flow to create additional demand for its own units.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) 2Q adjusted EBITDA beat at $198M vs $188M consensus, in line with our $199M estimate. Segment margin was ahead of our estimate as Minerals delivered $89M vs $76M estimated while offshore was light at $93.3M vs $99.0M estimated. Onshore and Marine Transportation were essentially in

John D. Edwards CFA
John Edwards, CFA joined Principal Street Partners in December 2019 and now leads the Infrastructure PLUS strategy. The strategy, goes beyond "bridges and tunnels" to include investments in sectors required for the function of a modern, technology-driven economy, delivered total return in excess of the overwhelming majority of other infrastructure ETFs and funds from its launch the last week of April 2020 through the present (as of November 19, 2021). John has long experience previously held Sr. Equity Research Analyst positions at Credit Suisse and Morgan Keegan as well as Partner at ATLAS Infrastructure. As a publishing analyst for 10 years John was ranked in the top 10 by Institutional Investor multiple times for his coverage of Energy Midstream and MLP's while at Credit Suisse. Prior to his work as an analyst, John worked in business development and project financing of independent power projects for a subsidiary of Edison International. John has also been widely quoted in the financial media including Barron's and the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our firm is long GEL and KEX across various strategies and/or separately managed accounts. This presentation is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to general economic market conditions. The information contained herein should not be construed as personalized investment advice and should not be considered as a solicitation to buy or sell any security or engage in a particular investment strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and there is no guarantee that the views and opinions expressed in this presentation will come to pass. Individual client needs, asset allocations and investment strategies differ based on a variety of factors. Principal Street Partners, LLC (“Principal Street”) is an SEC registered investment advisor with its principal place of business in the State of Tennessee. Principal Street and its representatives are complying with the current registration and notice filing requirements imposed upon registered investment advisors by those states in which Principal Street maintains clients. Principal Street may only transact business in those states in which it is noticed filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. Any subsequent, direct communication by Principal Street with a prospective client shall be conducted by a representative that is either registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration in the state where the prospective client resides.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

peppydave
Today, 9:31 AM
I think GEL is a great buy now. The soda ash price has recovered dramatically. I think the market the huge new mines in Mongolia would depress the market in general. I think there is the realization that they will crush the artificial producers in China but have little effect on US prices. Soda ash prices crashed to $1,950 in June and were only $2,100 August3 when management gave their guidance. Friday soda ash prices hit $3,000, almost a 50% increase and many analysts are predicting prices will stay at that level through 2024.
If the analysts are correct, instead of being a drag on earnings, the soda ash part of the business will shine.
I'm long have jumped in heavy when the price crashed into the 8s.
I think the author is very conservative and in reality GEL is going to grow at least as fast as his most optimistic predictions, maybe more. The soda ash business is very green and soon to be very lucrative.
