Rivian: Slam The Brakes On This No-Moat EV Operator

Sep. 10, 2023 12:00 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)ALB, F, GM, SQM, STLA, TSLA6 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rivian stock remains well above its April 2023 lows, as the market priced in significant pessimism. However, sellers digested its July gains, as it fell nearly 30% through recent lows.
  • Rivian's Q2 results show improved scale and operating performance, but negative free cash flow is a significant concern. Investors must be prepared for additional fundraising.
  • The competitive challenges from legacy automakers and Tesla remain formidable headwinds even as Rivian continues to ramp production. RIVN's growth valuation isn't justified.
  • I argue why RIVN is at a critical juncture as much of its near-term upside seems reflected. Investors who don't have positions should continue staying on the sidelines.
  Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio.

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles Over Steering Issue

Mario Tama

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock has benefited from the recent UAW negotiations involving legacy US automakers such as General Motors (GM), Ford (F), and Stellantis (STLA). As such, while RIVN has

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.72K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS).

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (1.31K)
I own 10 shares in Rivian and have nearly doubled my money. What no one is addressing is Rivian's lack of gameplan for becoming profitable? Rivian has Amazon as a customer. But Rivian seems to be losing money on the Electric Delivery Vans (EDVs) sold to Amazon. Rivian's SUV and pick-up seem too expensive. Once competition starts mass producing similar vehicles for much lower prices, e.g., Fisker's pickup & SUVs, Tesla's Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, GM Hummer EV, Canoo pickup, VinFast VF7 SUV, Tesla Model Y, etc... then what? Rivian has a growing inventory of unsold vehicles. As of 6/30/23, Rivian's ending inventory was $2.16 bill; up from 3/31/23's inventory of $1.8 bill. Despite all this inventory, 2Q23 sales were only $1.12 bill. But 2Q23 loss was $1.2 bill. Rivian has to address its losses being higher than sales. With 942 mill shs o/s as of 6/30/23; and losing over $1 bill/qtr, Rivian has to explain how they're turning profitable. If not, Rivian investors are going to lose out
BullsDividends profile picture
BullsDividends
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (541)
Love my Rivian. Love the stock. Long here.
beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Today, 12:15 PM
PRO
Comments (436)
Your hold rating may be appropriate, but not sure about the no moat. In the parts of the country where Tesla made its name with luxury cars, Rivian has become the status vehicle. Whether it’s Musk, or the fact that Tesla basically makes mass market cars now, there is huge whole in the market. Of course, Mercedes and BMW will have plenty of EVs, but there’s a definite market for those who want to stand out with luxury native EV brand with SUV and trucks
IBottheDip profile picture
IBottheDip
Today, 12:26 PM
Premium
Comments (237)
@beach_trader I'm starting to see 3-4 Rivian SUV's and Trucks on the same block, which is good for delivery data but that first on the block vibe is gone for those buying them here in Silicon Valley at least. There are 2 on my block and the same color lol, oops. Love how they look at Im long on the stock in at $13!
beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Today, 12:32 PM
PRO
Comments (436)
@IBottheDip that’s my whole point, in the affluent coastal areas, it is starting to reach critical mass. Stock can’t rally if it’s only first mover outliers. With a bunch of rivians in the neighborhood, not sure you want to get a E Mercedes SUV, that looks like a Mercedes
N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:12 PM
Premium
Comments (3.39K)
A pretty fair assessment. I was buying in the $12 range and still own those shares. I’m staying long and will look to add more under $15 if we get there.

Thanks as always.
