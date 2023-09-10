FinkAvenue

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I focus on discovering new chances for investments in assets that generate income. I frequently add to my current holdings whenever I come across appealing options. I have owned Visa (NYSE:V) shares for several years and enjoyed some fantastic returns. In 2022, I analyzed the company and found it a buy. As the business environment changes, rates are higher, and inflation is lower, I will revisit the company in this article to see if my investment thesis has changed.

In 2022, I found Visa a BUY despite its higher valuation than the market's average. The financial services sector has suffered in 2023 as several institutions collapsed. Visa and Mastercard (MA), which I analyzed lately, have also enjoyed their strong position and increased consumer spending to keep growing.

I will analyze Visa using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Visa operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products, tap-to-pay, tokenization, click-to-pay, Visa Direct, a real-time payments network, Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network, Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business, and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Visa have almost tripled over the last decades as they increased by 170%. The graph below shows how Visa grows sales steadily, with only major catastrophic events like the pandemic affecting its growth. The company grows mainly organically as it expands its network, but in 2016, it enjoyed acquiring Visa Europe, which added to its sales. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Visa to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~11% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) of Visa has grown much faster during the same period. The EPS has more than quadrupled in ten years, up 316%. The company enjoys higher EPS growth compared to sales, as the EPS growth enjoys sales growth, improved margins as the scales grow, and the buybacks reduce the number of shares. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Visa to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~14% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

Visa's dividend performance is one of its most prominent traits. Over the past decade, Visa has exhibited a dazzling 10-year CAGR growth rate of 20%, reflecting consistent and robust dividend increases. The company has maintained an unbroken streak of dividend hikes for 14 years, with the subsequent increase coming in several weeks. What's particularly compelling is that Visa offers this impressive dividend growth while maintaining a prudent approach to its payout ratio, which currently stands at a modest 22%. This allows for room for further dividend increases, making Visa's current low yield of 0.73% an opportunity for long-term investors.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, Visa returns capital to shareholders via buybacks. Over the last decade, the company has repurchased almost 18% of its outstanding shares. Buybacks support EPS growth as they lower the share count, thus increasing shareholder value. Buybacks are most effective when the share price is low, and therefore, sometimes tend to be discretionary, yet Visa buys back consistently regardless of the valuation, as the graph shows.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio of Visa, when looking at the EPS estimates for 2023, stands at 28.5. This is not a low valuation, especially when risk-free interest rates offer more than 4% for ten years and more than 5% for the next twelve months. The valuation has increased since I analyzed the company in December 2022, offering investors a limited margin of safety.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs emphasizes that shares of Visa are slightly overvalued. Since Visa started trading, the average p/e ratio of the company has stood at 27. Today, the P/E ratio stands at 28.5, slightly higher than average. Moreover, the company's average compound annual growth rate stood at 19.3%, while today, we expect the annual growth rate to be around 14%. Therefore, the company must show great growth opportunities and limited risks to justify the valuation.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

One of the primary growth opportunities for Visa lies in its impressive volume increase of 9% despite the harsher business environment. The key highlight is the substantial increase in cross-border transaction volume, which has seen a significant uptick of 17%. This surge not only underscores Visa's global reach and influence but also positions it favorably to capitalize on the evolving landscape of international trade following the challenges of the pandemic.

Visa Q3 Presentation

An exciting investment opportunity lies in Visa's track record of overachievement, notably in the EPS expectations. In December 2022, when I analyzed it, the market's EPS projections for 2023, 2024, and 2025 stood at $8.29, $9.68, and $11.1, respectively. Today, Visa has exceeded these expectations, with current estimates surging to $8.68 for 2023, $9.85 for 2024, and $11.29 for 2025. This consistent pattern of surpassing earlier projections underscores Visa's potential as an investment choice and helps justify its valuation.

Another growth opportunity for Visa is support in Blockchain transactions. Its expansion of stablecoin settlement capabilities on the Solana blockchain is another move in the right direction. This move aims to accelerate cross-border payment transactions for Visa's merchants and includes pilot programs with merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei (NVEI). Visa can now manage settlement payouts in USDC stablecoin, improving transaction speed and offering a modern solution for clients to send and receive funds efficiently, especially when using cross-border transactions.

“By leveraging stablecoins like USDC and global blockchain networks like Solana and Ethereum, we're helping to improve the speed of cross-border settlement and providing a modern option for our clients to send or receive funds from Visa’s treasury easily.”

(Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto at Visa, September 2023)

Risks

Visa faces risks due to a deceleration in processed transaction growth, with the year-on-year rate dropping from almost 20% in January 2022 to roughly 15% in January 2023 to approximately 10% today. It happens due to a more challenging business environment and possibly by the competition, especially in the U.S. Strong competition from Square, PayPal, and Mastercard emphasizes that risk. This trend may impact Visa's long-term performance, which is crucial when there is no margin of safety in the valuation.

Visa Q3 Presentation

Interest rates have risen compared to a year ago, and it's essential to recognize that these elevated rates will likely stay for an extended period. The consequence of higher rates is that borrowing becomes more costly for consumers, which may lead them to reduce spending and curtail their credit card usage. Higher rates with a slowing economy are risk by itself, and if it turns into a recession, we may see spending decreasing. Therefore, interest rates and recession risk may amplify the long-volume growth risk.

Real-time payment services, exemplified by platforms like Zelle, which the banks own, pose a tangible risk to Visa's traditional payment model. The rise of services like Zelle, with transaction volumes through the Zelle Network surging by 26% year-over-year in 2022, signals a growing preference for immediate and direct payment methods. As Zelle and similar platforms become prominent, they offer a swift and convenient alternative to traditional card-based transactions. Visa has Visa Direct to deal with the challenge, but the fast growth rate amplifies that this is a possible long-term threat that Visa will tackle using its added value compared to a simple transaction.

"I guess if I just wrap all that up with stepping back, if you look at instant payments, RTP payments, account-to-account payments versus Visa Debit and Visa credentials in general, RTP is a relatively simple transaction. It's instant, it's irrevocable, it's permanent. Our products have a much broader set of sophisticated features and functionalities. We have single messages, and we have dual messages. We have a broad set of fraud management capabilities. We have tokenization, we have rewards and loyalty, and all the things that come with those products. And we feel good about the Visa credentials and their ability to compete for consumer payments worldwide."

(Ryan McInerney – CEO-Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference)

Conclusions

To conclude, Visa is probably one of the bluest blue chips in the market. The company offers investors strong fundamentals across the board, with a steady increase in sales and EPS and billions of dollars being returned to shareholders. The company has significant growth opportunities, especially as it capitalizes on international transactions and adopting new technologies.

While there are risks to the investment thesis, I believe that they are either short-term, such as a possible recession, or manageable, such as competition. I am primarily concerned about the valuation. The current valuation leaves no margin of safety, and therefore, I believe the shares are a BUY due to the promising prospects, but I'd buy slowly and may start with a small position and add gradually.