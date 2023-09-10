The Inflation Nightmare May Come Back To Haunt The Market This Week
Summary
- Inflation is expected to have increased in August as oil and gasoline prices jumped, adding to the inflationary pressure.
- Analysts predict that the August CPI report will show a rise in headline CPI to 3.6%.
- The bond market expects inflation to persist, leading to higher rates and a stronger dollar, while the equity market hopes for rate cuts.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The inflation fantasy ended mid-July when the June CPI report printed at 3.0% year-over-year. The August report will serve as a reminder that the nightmare of dealing with inflation is not over, and each day that oil and gasoline prices rise, the worse it will get for September and October.
Unfortunately, stocks will have to learn the hard way that inflation ebbs and flows and that sticky core inflation has been telling us for months that the inflation problem was not over. Falling energy prices have driven the majority of the decline in headline inflation. Well, guess what? Gasoline and oil prices have gone from a disinflation tailwind to an inflationary tailwind as prices turn positive year-over-year. Therefore, the further these prices rise, the more additive it will be towards inflation going forward. There should be no surprise here; it was well-telegraphed by the market back in July and written about.
A Surge In Headline CPI
In August, analysts forecast the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) to increase by 0.6% month-over-month (m/m), up from 0.2% in July. On a year-over-year (y/y) basis, it is expected to rise 3.6%, compared to July's 3.2%. Meanwhile, Core CPI is expected to rise by 0.2% m/m, in line with July, while climbing by 4.3% y/y, down from 4.7%.
The market sees a chance that CPI comes in a bit hotter, and right now, it is pricing CPI at 3.64% y/y while rising by 0.63% m/m. Some models, such as those from Bloomberg Economics, forecast a 3.56% y/y and 0.5% m/m increase, while Cleveland Fed estimates a 3.8% y/y and 0.8% m/m increase.
The rise in oil and gasoline is driving the inflation in August. Oil prices have surged in July and August, with the average price of the commodity jumping by almost 7.5% from July 31 to August 31.
This has driven the average price of gasoline higher in August by 6.6%, which will add to inflation considering that gasoline carries a 3.41% weighting in the CPI report. This means that a rise in gasoline prices alone could have added a 0.2% bps increase to the month-over-month change in the August CPI report.
The Inflation Outlook Grows Worse
Swaps don't see the outlook getting much better, and the problem is that the more gasoline and oil prices rise, the worse the inflation outlook gets. Currently, the swaps market sees inflation in September at 3.45%, up from 3.0% on July 18, while October has risen to 3.02% from 2.6%, November has risen to 2.86% from 2.61%, and December has risen to 3.27% from 2.91%. Generally speaking, the inflation outlook has gotten worse over the past two months, not better.
At least, at this point, the outlook for a December 2023 CPI increase of 3.3% will be harder to achieve than it may seem. The CPI data, when looked at on the non-seasonally adjusted index level, shows us that analysts expect the index to rise 306.98 in August. For CPI to rise by 3.3% y/y by December, the index must fall to around 306.60. It is certainly possible to have deflation in the year's final three months, but it would probably also mean that everything goes according to plan and oil prices don't keep rising from here. Otherwise, December expectations seem too low and must be adjusted upward.
It may not only be oil and gasoline that present problems because there may have been a turn in the used auto market. The Manheim used vehicle value index rose on a m/m basis in August, the first time in 4 months. This is something that needs to be watched closely in September.
Additionally, this past week, the ISM services report showed that the prices paid index rose for the second month in a row and to its highest level since April 2023. The ISM prices paid index tends to be a leading indicator for the CPI report. While the report doesn't suggest an immediate surge in inflation, it certainly suggests that inflation is likely sticking around for some time longer.
Additionally, many investors are counting on the shelter inflation falling and providing a deflationary tailwind, and that may be over the short term. But the latest data from Case-Shiller and Zillow suggest that home and rental prices are either at or very close to passing their 2022 highs and once again, could begin to add to inflation in 2024.
Additionally, in October, there will likely be a reset in how the CPI calculates health insurance. This could mean that instead of CPI falling by 29.5% on a y/y basis, it may start to rise again.
The Bond Market Seems To Have Caught On
While the equity market dreams about rate cuts and money printing, the bond market has been paying attention. 2-year breakeven inflation expectations have risen sharply to 2.16% as of Friday, from 1.98% on August 31, and are approaching their highest levels since the middle of June. The rise in 2-year breakevens sends two important signals: First, the bond market expects that inflation is going to continue to be a problem. The second is that monetary policy is not restrictive enough.
If the bond market viewed monetary policy as being restrictive, breakeven inflation expectations should be falling and falling back below pre-pandemic levels. Instead, they are bouncing off pre-pandemic levels, and again, the higher oil and gasoline prices rise, the more likely it is that inflation expectations will rise. It serves as a reminder that the Fed may be slowing the pace of rate hikes but that unless the data starts to change materially, the Fed probably isn't finished raising rates.
The bond market has accepted that inflation will likely be here for some time longer, resulting in rates on the back of the curve rising back to their October 2022 highs. It has led to a resurgence in the dollar due to the expectation of a stronger US economy and the need for tighter Fed monetary policy. Again, none of this should be a surprise as it had been very telegraphed and written about.
The equity market has been fantasizing about slowing economic growth, and the Fed rushing to its rescue by cutting rates and starting the money printers again. It seems unlikely that the Fed will do QE again anytime soon, and if the Fed does cut rates, it will only attempt to make adjustments due to the inflation outlook and not go back to accommodative policy. There is a big difference between rate cuts and easing policy to make it accommodative, very big difference.
TRY READING THE MARKETS AND STAY ONE STEP AHEAD GET THE FIRST 2-WEEKS FREE TO TRY!
Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise, delivering stock ideas and market updates while looking for opportunities. We also educate our members on what drives trading to help them make better decisions.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments