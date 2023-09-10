Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Huntsman Corp.: FY23 Continues To Be A Tough Year But Valuation Still Stays High

Sep. 10, 2023 4:41 AM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
453 Followers

Summary

  • I reiterate a hold rating due to a challenging outlook for FY23, particularly in the US residential market.
  • 2Q23 results showed a significant drop in sales, EBITDA, and margins, with weak demand in construction and price pressures in commodity products.
  • Valuation concerns arise as Huntsman stock continues to trade at high multiples, with a potential headwind to returns due to mean reversion.
Painting with spray gun

AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) stock is a hold rating, as I continue to see FY23 as a challenging year for the business. In particular, I believe HUN's key exposure to the US residential market will be a very tough

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
453 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.