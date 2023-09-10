Naked King/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Even if you don’t know what ARM is, you likely use an ARM-based chip. ARM is a semiconductor company, offering chip architecture designs for companies to use in their products.

Software products require vast network effects to become dominant, and hardware is much the same. Intel, one of the founding members of the Internet age, has long enjoyed utter dominance in the PC CPU market with the x86 architecture. A chip architecture, or instruction set architecture, refers to the way various components are built into a processor. For example, a CPU has a few important components (this is a very simplistic example):

Wikipedia

These components are required to transform a user input into the machine’s output. Throughout the 1970s to early 2000s, Intel simply offered better chips than competitors. Their fabrication capability was industry-leading, and their architecture was powerful. Today, most PCs still use x86 CPUs, as many fabless chip companies have built their designs atop this architecture. In the PC market, x86 remains king. It was around the late 2000s/early 2010s that Intel made a critical misstep that would foreshadow the ongoing period of poor stock performance and the erosion of a sizable economic moat.

Steve Jobs of Apple approached Intel for a mobile processor. Mobile phones were still in their infancy, and ultimately Intel turned down the Apple contract. This mistake provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for another company. That company was ARM.

Similar to Intel, ARM designed a chip architecture. Unlike Intel's CISC, or 'Complex Instruction Set Computer' design, ARM CPUs were built on a RISC architecture, or 'Reduced Instruction Set Computer'. ARM stands for ‘Advanced RISC Machine’. ARM’s architecture was characterized by its simplicity and efficiency. While most chips were focused on packing more and smaller transistors into the core, ARM CPUs gloated the opposite: the same performance with fewer transistors. This meant better energy efficiency and cheaper cost of ownership. This advantage wasn’t enough to dethrone the x86 architecture, which was entrenched in the PC value chain, but mobile phones were different. They are acutely focused on power efficiency, not just raw power, and the sleek and simple ARM CPU was a hand-in-glove fit for this use case.

The other key catalyst was ARM’s business model. ARM is not a typical fabless chip company, contracting fabs to build chips that they sell. ARM licenses its designs for fabless companies to build atop. This allowed them to become completely entrenched in the mobile chip market. ARM earns a royalty for the number of chips sold that use the architecture. With the explosion of mobile device usage, this has proven to be extremely lucrative for ARM.

This IPO presents investors with a new chip company to consider investing in. Throughout the AI frenzy of 2023, investor demand for chip companies has been insatiable. Any company that is remotely related to AI or advanced computing has had a great year, led by King Nvidia (NVDA). ARM is going public amidst this frenzy, with a rich valuation and high hopes. Here’s what ARM has to say about their competitive position (from the IPO filing):

Arm is defining the future of computing... We architect, develop, and license high-performance, low-cost, and energy-efficient CPU products and related technology, on which many of the world’s leading semiconductor companies and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) rely to develop their products. Our energy-efficient CPUs have enabled advanced computing in greater than 99% of the world’s smartphones, for the year ended December 31, 2022, and more than 250 billion chips, cumulatively, powering everything from the tiniest of sensors to the most powerful supercomputers. Today, Arm CPUs run the vast majority of the world’s software, including the operating systems and applications for smartphones, tablets and personal computers, data centers and networking equipment, and vehicles, as well as the embedded operating systems in devices such as smartwatches, thermostats, drones and industrial robotics. We estimate that approximately 70% of the world’s population uses Arm-based products, and the scale of Arm’s reach continues to expand, with more than 30 billion Arm-based chips reported as shipped in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 alone, representing an approximately 70% increase since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. Today, any company can make a modern computer chip through the unique combination of our energy-efficient CPU IP and related technologies and our unmatched ecosystem of technology partners, and do it cost effectively due to our flexible business model. Each CPU product can be licensed to multiple companies, leading to economies of scale that allow us to charge each licensee only a fraction of what it would cost them to develop internally, while minimizing their risk and time-to-market. With the complexity of CPU design increasing exponentially, over the past decade no company has successfully designed a modern CPU from scratch. We have been innovating at the forefront of compute technology for decades and have established important relationships with the companies driving the future of computing across multiple industries.

Needless to say, ARM is worth watching, but valuation is key. Even wonderful businesses come with a price tag, and it’s up to investors to determine the appropriate price. That said, let's dig into the financials a bit.

ARM Financials and Valuation

ARM made over $2.6B in revenue in the fiscal year ended March 2023 while touting an impressive 96% gross margin. In 2023 $1.1B or 42% of revenues went to R&D expenses, up from $995M or 37% in 2022. ARM posted a 20% net margin in 2023 with earnings of $524M. While these results are strong, revenue shrunk YoY, decreasing from $2.7B to $2.6B. Alongside the slight slowdown in revenue, cost of sales and SG&A expenses both decreased, leading to a higher operating margin in 2023 than in 2022.

ARM IPO Filing

ARM's cost discipline is respectable, with SG&A expense dropping from 41% of revenue in 2021 to 28% in 2023. Coupled with wider industry trends, this should provide ample opportunity for earnings growth in the coming years.

With $524M in earnings that are experiencing slow growth, the current valuation estimate of ~$50B is hefty for both value and growth investors. ARM is expected to IPO within a range of $47 to $51. While ARM's monopolistic position in the mobile chip market should command a high multiple, the current expected multiple is far too rich for ARM's growth prospects. I believe ARM will be IPO'ing at too rich a valuation, and this should keep investors on the sidelines until we get some trading data from the initial few months of ARM's public trading. According to the IPO filing, a SoftBank subsidiary acquired a majority of ARM shares held by SoftBank Vision Group at a purchase price of $16.1B in August of 2023. Meanwhile, Nvidia's failed acquisition of ARM valued them at $40B.

This IPO comes at a strategic time for management, with seemingly limitless investor demand for chip companies, so my recommendation is to sit and wait for some initial price action and a few quarters of financial results before investing in ARM.

Risks

The foremost risk for ARM is, ironically, the very RISC architecture that has made it so dominant. More specifically, the open-source RISC-V architecture. As noted earlier, ARM is built on a RISC infrastructure, compared to CISC, which trades power for simplicity and efficiency. Unlike ARM, which sells closed-source licenses, RISC-V is open-source and royalty-free. It's cheaper and more accessible. This should be expected to erode ARM's market share over time, although it may not be an existential threat. The foremost concern in this context is with China. Recent export controls on advanced chip technology have limited some of ARM's opportunities in China, and RISC-V was the natural substitute for that. Being uncompetitive in the world's second-largest economy is not promising.

Further, ARM is on its 9th iteration of the RISC-based architecture, dubbed Armv9. Engineering, especially the nanometer-scale engineering of modern chips, requires trade-offs. The ARM instruction set is predefined, meaning it cannot be easily changed. Meanwhile, RISC-V is more customizable and adaptable, which is a strong tailwind because many companies are shifting to internal chip designs. Hyperscaling cloud service providers and chip startups building new chip designs may opt to cut ARM entirely out and replace it with a homegrown RISC-V-based chip design.

While RISC-V does present a clear risk to ARM's business model, it is no certainty that it will succeed. ARM has years of engineering and deep industry relationships, making it fully entrenched in the short run. After all, a 99% market share in the mobile chip market is no small feat and is not easy to dethrone. Despite its strong current position, ARM is not invulnerable, and RISC-V presents a clear threat to ARM's dominance.

To learn more about RISC-V and ARM architectures, I recommend the Babbage Substack, which includes detailed research on both architectures' histories and current state.

Conclusion

The article titled 'The Everything Blueprint' brings the story up to date. There is the battle with Intel, the takeover by Softbank in 2016, the failed purchase attempt by Nvidia, and the looming threat from RISC-V.

Despite ARM's dominance in its core markets and management's focus on growth strategies, I am rating ARM a Hold upon IPO. The initial valuation seems bloated considering current earnings, growth prospects, and risks. Misguided expectations can prove lethal for IPOs, so price behavior in the months following the IPO may present a much better opportunity to investors than an immediate purchase. In this case, I believe patience will be a virtue.

As always, thanks for reading, and please provide any feedback in the comment section below or reach out to me directly.