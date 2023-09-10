leonello/iStock via Getty Images

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) develops treatments for genetically driven muscle diseases. The lead indication is Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1), a rare, progressive genetic disease with US and EU prevalence of 40,000 and 74,000, respectively. It is caused by a mutation in the DMPK gene alone, so it is monogenic and relatively easier to address. However, it is also autosomal dominant, meaning it needs a single carrier parent to transmit to children, and these carriers will have symptoms of the disease, unlike autosomal recessive disorders, where two copies of the mutated gene are typically required for the disease to manifest, and carriers (heterozygous individuals) do not display the disease phenotype.

DYNE-101, the lead candidate, is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) conjugated to a proprietary Fab or Fragment antigen-binding domain. An ASO is a piece of RNA or DNA that binds to an mRNA molecule, rendering it ineffective. An ineffective mRNA is unable to translate into a protein, which in this context means a harmful protein caused by a mutated gene.

DYNE-101 works by reducing “the levels of mutant DMPK RNA in the nucleus, releasing splicing proteins, allowing normal mRNA processing and translation of normal proteins and potentially stopping or reversing disease.” According to the company, the following data was observed in preclinical studies:

…reduction of nuclear foci and correction of splicing in DM1 patient cells, robust reduction in toxic human nuclear DMPK and correction of splicing in a novel in vivo model developed by Dyne, reversal of myotonia in a DM1 disease model, and enhanced muscle distribution as evidenced by reduced levels of cytoplasmic wild type DMPK RNA in non-human primates.

The other program is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, or DMD, where the asset is called DYNE-251. DMD is a genetic disorder which causes muscle degeneration and weakness. DMD mainly occurs in males, typically at an early age. The root cause is a mutation in the dystrophin gene. This gene produces a protein called dystrophin which is critical for muscle fibers to maintain their structure and function. There are an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 individuals in the U.S. and 25,000 in Europe with DMD.

DMD’s mutation is caused by missing exons (parts of the gene). The dystrophin gene, with 79 exons, is the largest in the body. When an exon or two is missing, the genetic message becomes unreadable, and the body fails to produce that particular protein - in this case, dystrophin.

DYNE-251, like other approved DMD medicines, uses exon skipping technology, whereby the body skips over certain exons to find ones that “connect.” The result is a shortened but functional dystrophin gene which can produce a working dystrophin protein.

EXONDYS 51 from Sarepta is the first approved exon 51 skipping medication. Sarepta now has a range of medicines that skip other exons - however, some of its medicines have serious side effects, so there is a significant unmet need. DYN is trying something similar with its programs. Besides the lead program which skips exon 51, it has other programs in the pipeline which skip other exons like 53, 45 and 44. Another company that is working with antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates to treat muscle diseases is Avidity Biosciences. I covered it recently.

Now, DYNE-251 consists of a phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) conjugated to a proprietary Fab. According to the company:

In preclinical studies with the FORCE platform, robust and durable exon skipping and dystrophin expression were observed in the mdx mouse model in skeletal and cardiac muscles as well as reduced muscle damage and increased muscle function. DYNE-251 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and achieved robust exon skipping in non-human primates, especially in the heart and diaphragm, muscles in people living with DMD that weaken over time leading to mortality.

Two phase 1/2 trials are now ongoing. One is the ACHIEVE trial, evaluating DYNE-101 in adult patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). ACHIEVE is potentially a registrational trial with a 24-week multiple ascending dose (MAD), randomized, placebo-controlled period, a 24-week open-label extension and a 96-week long-term extension. Safety and tolerability are the primary endpoints.

The other trial is DELIVER, also a phase 1/2 trial of DYNE-251 in males with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Other aspects of DELIVER are similar ACHIEVE.

Both trials are going to report initial data in H2.

Financials

DYN has a market cap of $718mn - which is a bit on the higher side - and a cash balance of $207mn. R&D expenses were $59.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, while G&A expenses were $7.6 million. That gives it a cash runway of 2–3 quarters.

DYN is almost wholly owned by institutions and PE/VC firms, with no retail presence. Atlas, MPM and BlackRock are the keyholders. Insider activity is high, but those are mostly sales.

Risks

DYN does not have clinical data. This is its principal risk. The other major risk is cash runway, which they lack, primarily because, for an early stage company, their R&D expenses are huge. For a comparison, Avidity, which is in almost the same stage of development in the same programs and uses the same technology, spends $20mn less.

Bottom Line

I do not find DYN interesting right now. Taking together the risk factors that I just discussed, I think DYN is best avoided until they produce solid data - at which point I am sure they will need to raise cash, both derisking the company and making it cheaper.