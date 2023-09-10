Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beyond Meat: The Core Question Here Is Liquidity

Sep. 10, 2023 8:16 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.53K Followers

Summary

  • Beyond Meat stock has continued to lose momentum after a poor Q2 earnings release.
  • The company's cash burn is increasing and its revenue declines are accelerating, driven by shrinking points of sale.
  • Beyond Meat's core problem is a demand issue. Macro challenges plus unclear messaging on the health benefits of plant-based meats are decimating the category.

Beyond Meat"s Fortunes Decline Amid Fierce Competition And Consumer Sentiment

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

In this high interest rate environment when cash is yielding such a rich return risk-free, most investors can agree on one thing: it's not the right time to bet on speculative names.

Beyond Meat (

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.53K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

E
Energy Alpha
Today, 10:28 AM
Premium
Comments (1.05K)
The company appears to be in a death spiral with declining demand. Every time I go to the supermarket I see their products on sale, which tells me the store is in a perpetual cycle of trying to clear out inventory. Their products have also gone from being very visible to being stuffed away in a corner of the frozen food freezers, suggesting little demand.

Only question at this point is the best way to play BYND stock/options going forward.
beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Today, 10:08 AM
PRO
Comments (431)
I have been short forever. The crazy cash burn, basically 0% gross margins, negative revenue growth, and now substantial debt, should lead to an eventual bankruptcy. In the old days, one could really ramp up their position with that profile. With 33% short interest, potential for meme stock, and the craziness we have seen where stocks rally 300% after announcing bankruptcy, I have just let my position size dwindle as the stock has come down. I agree it’s a sell, but unclear whether I have the guts to get more involved
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.