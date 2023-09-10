Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

In this high interest rate environment when cash is yielding such a rich return risk-free, most investors can agree on one thing: it's not the right time to bet on speculative names.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), in my view, is the exact definition of that. What seemed at one point in time to be an innovative company at the forefront of an enduring fad has turned out to be a passing whim. Year to date, shares of Beyond Meat are down ~10% (down ~50% over the past 12 months), with losses picking up after the company's latest Q2 results.

Since posting its latest earnings, two things have happened that we have to be incredibly cognizant of:

Points of sale are shrinking. Fewer restaurants are carrying Beyond products, further threatening the company's ability to access customers.

Beyond Meat's cash burn is picking up, driven by the sharp contraction in revenue and a continuance of razor-thin (near zero) margins. There's not much cash left on the balance sheet to support its burn rate.

We'll note as well, for investors who are newer to the Beyond Meat story, that the company's revenue problems are in spite of price cuts that were designed to spur elasticity. The impact of these cuts, ultimately, was to dash margins and profitability while completely failing to resuscitate demand.

The company also slashed its revenue outlook for 2023 (not a big surprise when revenue declines are accelerating) and cast doubt on its ability to return to cash flow neutral in the second half of 2023.

To cut to the chase: I remain bearish on Beyond Meat and think there is more market value that this stock has to shed. Let's now dig into the latest problems plaguing this company:

Sharper revenue declines spurred by contraction in points of sale

Beyond Meat's core problem, at heart, is a demand issue. Consumers just aren't jiving with the company's product, and the few loyalists that still consume plant-based meat aren't enough to replace the scores of customers who tried it at one point and haven't turned it into a habit.

Take a look at the company's Q2 earnings results below:

Beyond Meat Q2 results (Beyond Meat Q2 earnings release)

Revenue declined -31% y/y to $102.1 million, almost doubling the revenue decline from Q1 of -16% y/y and missing Wall Street's $108.5 million (-26% y/y) expectations.

The results by channel are shown in the chart below. Declines are fairly evenly spread between the retail (grocery) and foodservice (restaurant) channels, though note that the U.S. with -40% y/y declines is much weaker than international at just a -10% y/y decline.

Beyond Meat channel results (Beyond Meat Q2 earnings release)

One of the core issues here is that distribution points are no longer growing, having peaked in Q1. Total points of sale reduced to 190k, down 1k from Q1, driven by the second straight quarter of contraction in the U.S. foodservice space.

Beyond Meat points of sale (Beyond Meat Q2 earnings release)

Put another way: if customers aren't ordering Beyond products, why would restaurants put Beyond on their menus and risk inventory spoilage? As the brand fades, fewer restaurants will carry Beyond items, further perpetuating the company's vicious cycle. The company believes that not only is the tough macro situation reducing customer demand, but there is also consumer confusion about the health benefits of plant-based meats (the industry has long had to contend with the fact that higher amounts of sodium are used to substitute the umami flavor of meat).

Note as well that Beyond Meat's sales are coming in at just a 2% gross margin - the effect of the company's price cuts.

Cash balances are dwindling low

Amid sharp losses (adjusted EBITDA of -$40.8 million in Q2 came in at a whopping -40% margin), we have to monitor Beyond Meat's balance sheet.

Beyond Meat Q2 results (Beyond Meat Q2 earnings release)

As of the end of Q2, as shown in the chart above, the company had just $210.8 million of cash on its balance sheet. This is, meanwhile, stacked against $1.14 billion of convertible debt.

Beyond Meat has been working on a number of profitability and cash flow initiatives, including reducing headcount/opex and bringing down inventory levels to release cash. This is high on the company's priority list for execution, per CEO Ethan Brown's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

I will now turn briefly to the three central pillars upon which we are driving the business to future sustainable growth. With respect to the first pillar, that is the use of value streams across our beef, pork and poultry platforms to support operating cost, COGS reductions and margin expansion among other outcomes. We are still in the very early phase of our lean implementation journey. However, the continued emphasis across the organization on the horizontal flow of value to customers is generating results. Some of the more visible outcomes include progress across COGS, operating expenses, and cash consumption. With regard to the second pillar, the use of inventory reduction as a key lever towards achieving or cash flow positive objective, we continue to make solid progress and in Q2 reduced inventory by $15.2 million or nearly 7% sequentially. Year-to-date, we have reduced total inventory by nearly $30 million or roughly 12% bucking our historical trend, which typically sees a seasonal increase in inventory, first half of the year. As we look to the balance of the year, we will continue to aggressively manage inventory levels with a goal of releasing incremental cash."

Still: we have to remember that Beyond Meat has failed to deliver on cash flow promises before. Sharper-than-expected revenue declines are what caused Beyond Meat to revoke its expectations to get to OCF-positive in the second half of 2023.

In the first half of 2023, meanwhile, Beyond Meat burned through -$88.3 million in operating cash flow, and if we count -$7.1 million in capex, the company's free cash flow was -$95.4 million.

Beyond Meat cash flow (Beyond Meat Q2 earnings release)

At its current burn rate, Beyond Meat has barely a year of liquidity left on its books - a major problem at a time that the stock is at multi-year lows and debt markets are excruciatingly expensive to borrow from.

Key takeaways

At the end of the day, we have to remember that Beyond Meat is a food fad, and certainly not the first of its kind. The company is fighting for relevance right now, and it's a terrible investment in a high-rate environment. Steer clear here.