Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 10
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
10/9
|
10/31
|
0.23
|
0.235
|
2.17%
|
1.70%
|
38
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
9/19
|
10/2
|
0.39
|
0.42
|
7.69%
|
3.99%
|
28
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
9/20
|
10/5
|
0.39
|
0.415
|
6.41%
|
5.32%
|
6
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
10/9
|
11/1
|
0.6525
|
0.665
|
1.92%
|
7.95%
|
19
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Sep 11 (Ex-Div 9/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
9/29
|
0.63
|
79.41
|
3.17%
|
10
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
9/27
|
0.31
|
48.02
|
2.58%
|
11
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
10/4
|
0.2625
|
29.45
|
3.57%
|
13
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
10/4
|
2
|
668.88
|
1.20%
|
10
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
10/5
|
1.014
|
203.05
|
2.00%
|
6
Tuesday Sep 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
9/28
|
0.28
|
53.22
|
2.10%
|
11
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
9/29
|
0.38
|
17.25
|
8.81%
|
10
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
10/2
|
0.18
|
27.14
|
2.65%
|
13
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
10/2
|
0.3
|
17.2
|
6.98%
|
13
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
9/28
|
0.34
|
139.2
|
0.98%
|
16
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
10/4
|
0.65
|
64.07
|
4.06%
|
9
Wednesday Sep 13 (Ex-Div 9/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|
(AGM)
|
9/29
|
1.1
|
167.91
|
2.62%
|
12
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
10/2
|
0.4
|
184.43
|
0.87%
|
29
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
10/13
|
0.19
|
17.99
|
4.22%
|
25
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
9/29
|
2.2
|
454.64
|
1.94%
|
21
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
10/6
|
0.2475
|
37.63
|
2.63%
|
13
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
10/5
|
0.8
|
187.73
|
1.70%
|
17
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
10/2
|
0.235
|
21.88
|
4.30%
|
10
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
10/6
|
0.86
|
204.67
|
1.68%
|
30
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
10/10
|
0.45
|
45.4
|
3.96%
|
32
|
Crown Castle
|
(CCI)
|
9/29
|
1.565
|
99.24
|
6.31%
|
9
|
C&F Financial Corporation
|
(CFFI)
|
10/1
|
0.44
|
52.52
|
3.35%
|
12
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
9/29
|
0.26
|
22.83
|
4.56%
|
11
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
10/5
|
0.59
|
108.15
|
2.18%
|
20
|
Capital Southwest
|
(CSWC)
|
9/29
|
0.56
|
22.08
|
10.14%
|
8
|
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CTBI)
|
10/2
|
0.46
|
35.77
|
5.14%
|
43
|
Citizens Financial Services, Inc.
|
(CZFS)
|
9/29
|
0.485
|
51.11
|
3.80%
|
25
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
9/29
|
1
|
111.4
|
3.59%
|
9
|
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(DLR)
|
9/29
|
1.22
|
129.98
|
3.75%
|
18
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
9/29
|
1.21
|
387.37
|
1.25%
|
11
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
9/29
|
0.25
|
38.78
|
2.58%
|
9
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
10/6
|
0.79
|
79.53
|
3.97%
|
13
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
9/29
|
0.61*
|
126.39
|
5.13%
|
14
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
9/29
|
0.45
|
42.8
|
4.21%
|
11
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
9/30
|
0.14
|
15.95
|
3.51%
|
10
|
GATX Corporation
|
(GATX)
|
9/30
|
0.55
|
112.56
|
1.95%
|
13
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
9/28
|
0.75
|
76
|
3.95%
|
9
|
Garmin Ltd.
|
(GRMN)
|
9/29
|
0.73
|
102.77
|
2.84%
|
5
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
9/29
|
0.02483
|
10.92
|
2.73%
|
9
|
Hillenbrand, Inc.
|
(HI)
|
9/29
|
0.22
|
43.8
|
2.01%
|
16
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
10/5
|
0.445
|
91.04
|
1.96%
|
7
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
9/29
|
0.33
|
28.48
|
4.63%
|
14
|
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
10/1
|
0.17
|
16.87
|
4.03%
|
10
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
9/29
|
0.42
|
114.96
|
1.46%
|
11
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
9/29
|
0.36
|
57.8
|
2.49%
|
6
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
10/2
|
0.46
|
58.33
|
3.15%
|
61
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
10/13
|
0.46
|
26.71
|
6.89%
|
52
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
(MBIN)
|
10/2
|
0.08
|
28.6
|
1.12%
|
6
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
10/10
|
0.98
|
44.08
|
8.89%
|
54
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
10/6
|
0.73
|
109.05
|
2.68%
|
12
|
Marten Transport, Ltd.
|
(MRTN)
|
9/29
|
0.06
|
20.31
|
1.18%
|
6
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
10/13
|
0.88
|
282.5
|
1.25%
|
13
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
9/29
|
0.22
|
51.43
|
1.71%
|
12
|
NewMarket Corporation
|
(NEU)
|
10/2
|
2.25
|
455.69
|
1.98%
|
18
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
9/29
|
0.56
|
33.97
|
6.59%
|
9
|
NorthWestern Corporation
|
(NWE)
|
9/29
|
0.64
|
50.25
|
5.09%
|
19
|
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
9/29
|
0.42
|
36.2
|
4.64%
|
8
|
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|
(OCSL)
|
9/29
|
0.55
|
20.2
|
10.89%
|
5
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
9/29
|
0.35
|
158.67
|
0.88%
|
7
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
10/2
|
0.55
|
56.17
|
3.92%
|
25
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
10/20
|
0.374
|
44.22
|
3.38%
|
25
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
9/29
|
0.38
|
196.75
|
0.77%
|
28
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
10/13
|
0.29
|
52.07
|
2.23%
|
8
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
9/29
|
0.29
|
61.12
|
1.90%
|
13
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
10/2
|
0.2
|
17.17
|
4.66%
|
12
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
9/29
|
0.22
|
23.96
|
3.67%
|
9
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
9/29
|
0.215
|
21.31
|
4.04%
|
13
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
(TDS)
|
9/29
|
0.185
|
18.18
|
4.07%
|
49
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
9/29
|
0.81
|
104.5
|
3.10%
|
18
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
10/13
|
0.35
|
518.27
|
0.27%
|
6
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
9/28
|
1.22
|
109.24
|
4.47%
|
37
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
10/5
|
0.23
|
25.73
|
3.58%
|
10
|
UGI Corporation
|
(UGI)
|
10/1
|
0.375
|
24.05
|
6.24%
|
36
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
10/3
|
0.295
|
87.86
|
1.34%
|
20
|
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
|
(VRSK)
|
9/29
|
0.34
|
244.38
|
0.56%
|
5
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
9/29
|
0.32
|
71.62
|
1.79%
|
13
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
10/20
|
0.52
|
57.07
|
3.64%
|
20
*Prorated due to merger
Thursday Sep 14 (Ex-Div 9/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
9/29
|
0.45
|
108.1
|
1.67%
|
10
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
10/16
|
0.75
|
105
|
2.86%
|
63
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
10/15
|
0.9525
|
102.66
|
3.71%
|
14
|
Hooker Furnishings Corporation
|
(HOFT)
|
9/29
|
0.22
|
17.77
|
4.95%
|
7
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
10/10
|
0.735
|
168.71
|
1.74%
|
19
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
(PHM)
|
10/3
|
0.16
|
80.72
|
0.79%
|
5
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
9/29
|
0.87
|
122.48
|
2.84%
|
10
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
10/2
|
0.3
|
43.4
|
2.76%
|
14
Friday Sep 15 (Ex-Div 9/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
10/11
|
0.21
|
85.89
|
0.98%
|
11
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
10/10
|
0.92
|
73.23
|
5.03%
|
20
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
10/16
|
0.53
|
182.06
|
1.16%
|
31
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
10/18
|
0.66
|
27.4
|
4.82%
|
12
|
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
9/29
|
0.295
|
31.74
|
3.72%
|
14
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
9/29
|
0.72
|
44.91
|
6.41%
|
38
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
9/14
|
0.243
|
4.8%
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
9/14
|
0.86
|
1.9%
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
9/15
|
0.4
|
3.4%
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
9/15
|
0.29
|
0.9%
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
9/18
|
0.7
|
2.0%
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
9/15
|
0.55
|
1.0%
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
9/14
|
0.32
|
0.9%
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
9/15
|
0.3
|
3.1%
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
9/15
|
0.27
|
6.1%
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
9/15
|
0.21
|
5.0%
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
9/15
|
0.385
|
1.9%
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
9/15
|
0.46
|
5.5%
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
9/15
|
0.445
|
8.0%
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
9/15
|
0.4
|
2.1%
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
9/15
|
0.28
|
4.7%
|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|
(BOH)
|
9/15
|
0.7
|
5.6%
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
9/15
|
2.95
|
1.9%
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
9/15
|
0.29
|
3.1%
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
9/15
|
0.55
|
1.4%
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
9/12
|
0.59
|
1.1%
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
9/15
|
0.92
|
4.0%
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
9/15
|
0.26
|
6.3%
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
9/15
|
0.11
|
1.5%
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
9/15
|
1.35
|
1.1%
|
Corteva, Inc.
|
(CTVA)
|
9/15
|
0.16
|
1.3%
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
9/15
|
0.51
|
1.4%
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
9/18
|
1.025
|
4.5%
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
9/15
|
0.81
|
3.6%
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
9/15
|
0.53
|
3.5%
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
9/15
|
0.23
|
4.0%
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
9/15
|
0.09
|
6.1%
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
9/15
|
0.34
|
4.7%
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
9/14
|
0.125
|
1.2%
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
9/15
|
0.195
|
1.4%
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
9/15
|
0.11
|
3.6%
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
9/14
|
2.09
|
2.5%
|
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
|
(HIW)
|
9/12
|
0.5
|
8.4%
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
9/15
|
0.55
|
2.1%
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
9/15
|
1.192
|
2.3%
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
9/15
|
1.12
|
1.4%
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
9/15
|
0.325
|
2.9%
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
9/15
|
0.31
|
3.9%
|
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
|
(JBSS)
|
9/13
|
0.8
|
0.8%
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
9/15
|
0.6
|
4.0%
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
9/15
|
0.205
|
7.3%
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
9/12
|
0.14
|
0.1%
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
9/15
|
1.05
|
3.6%
|
LCNB Corp.
|
(LCNB)
|
9/15
|
0.21
|
5.5%
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
9/15
|
1.1
|
1.1%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
9/15
|
0.235
|
7.0%
|
Middlefield Banc Corp.
|
(MBCN)
|
9/15
|
0.2
|
3.1%
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
9/13
|
0.34
|
4.1%
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
9/18
|
1.52
|
2.2%
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
9/14
|
0.52
|
3.3%
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
9/15
|
0.4275
|
2.4%
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
9/12
|
1.5
|
5.6%
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
9/15
|
0.2425
|
4.7%
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
9/14
|
0.68
|
0.8%
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
9/15
|
0.17
|
3.0%
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
9/15
|
0.26
|
3.4%
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
9/15
|
0.32
|
3.9%
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
9/15
|
0.2175
|
2.8%
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
9/15
|
0.4675
|
2.8%
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
9/15
|
0.26
|
1.1%
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
9/13
|
1.87
|
1.8%
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
9/13
|
0.29
|
0.9%
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
9/15
|
0.6
|
6.0%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
9/15
|
0.2555
|
5.5%
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
9/15
|
0.245
|
3.6%
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
9/15
|
0.19
|
3.4%
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
9/15
|
0.41
|
3.7%
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
9/15
|
0.65
|
2.4%
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
9/12
|
0.65
|
1.9%
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
9/14
|
1.25
|
5.3%
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
9/15
|
0.71
|
2.9%
|
RB Global Inc.
|
(RBA)
|
9/13
|
0.27
|
1.6%
|
Robert Half Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
9/15
|
0.48
|
2.6%
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
(SAMG)
|
9/15
|
0.19
|
4.3%
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
9/15
|
0.365
|
1.9%
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
9/15
|
0.36
|
2.2%
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
9/15
|
0.18
|
1.7%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
9/12
|
0.9
|
0.9%
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
9/15
|
0.24
|
1.7%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
9/15
|
0.1225
|
4.0%
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
9/15
|
0.265
|
1.4%
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
9/15
|
3.25
|
0.7%
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
9/15
|
0.49
|
1.5%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
9/12
|
1.03
|
1.9%
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
9/15
|
0.48
|
3.7%
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
9/15
|
0.3
|
1.2%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
9/12
|
0.48
|
8.7%
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
9/15
|
1.75
|
5.1%
|
Westlake Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
9/12
|
0.5
|
1.6%
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
9/15
|
0.14
|
0.5%
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
9/15
|
0.36
|
0.8%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CASS, HD, ICE, KO, O, TROW, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
