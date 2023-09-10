Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 10

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Brady Corporation (BRC) 10/9 10/31 0.23 0.235 2.17% 1.70% 38 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 9/19 10/2 0.39 0.42 7.69% 3.99% 28 VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 9/20 10/5 0.39 0.415 6.41% 5.32% 6 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 10/9 11/1 0.6525 0.665 1.92% 7.95% 19 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 11 (Ex-Div 9/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 9/29 0.63 79.41 3.17% 10 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 9/27 0.31 48.02 2.58% 11 HP Inc. (HPQ) 10/4 0.2625 29.45 3.57% 13 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 10/4 2 668.88 1.20% 10 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 10/5 1.014 203.05 2.00% 6 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Sep 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 9/28 0.28 53.22 2.10% 11 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 9/29 0.38 17.25 8.81% 10 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 10/2 0.18 27.14 2.65% 13 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10/2 0.3 17.2 6.98% 13 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 9/28 0.34 139.2 0.98% 16 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 10/4 0.65 64.07 4.06% 9 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 13 (Ex-Div 9/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 9/29 1.1 167.91 2.62% 12 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 10/2 0.4 184.43 0.87% 29 Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 10/13 0.19 17.99 4.22% 25 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 9/29 2.2 454.64 1.94% 21 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 10/6 0.2475 37.63 2.63% 13 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 10/5 0.8 187.73 1.70% 17 Cadence Bank (CADE) 10/2 0.235 21.88 4.30% 10 Chubb Limited (CB) 10/6 0.86 204.67 1.68% 30 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 10/10 0.45 45.4 3.96% 32 Crown Castle (CCI) 9/29 1.565 99.24 6.31% 9 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 10/1 0.44 52.52 3.35% 12 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 9/29 0.26 22.83 4.56% 11 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 10/5 0.59 108.15 2.18% 20 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 9/29 0.56 22.08 10.14% 8 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 10/2 0.46 35.77 5.14% 43 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 9/29 0.485 51.11 3.80% 25 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 9/29 1 111.4 3.59% 9 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 9/29 1.22 129.98 3.75% 18 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 9/29 1.21 387.37 1.25% 11 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 9/29 0.25 38.78 2.58% 9 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 10/6 0.79 79.53 3.97% 13 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 9/29 0.61* 126.39 5.13% 14 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9/29 0.45 42.8 4.21% 11 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 9/30 0.14 15.95 3.51% 10 GATX Corporation (GATX) 9/30 0.55 112.56 1.95% 13 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 9/28 0.75 76 3.95% 9 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 9/29 0.73 102.77 2.84% 5 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 9/29 0.02483 10.92 2.73% 9 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 9/29 0.22 43.8 2.01% 16 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 10/5 0.445 91.04 1.96% 7 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 9/29 0.33 28.48 4.63% 14 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 10/1 0.17 16.87 4.03% 10 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 9/29 0.42 114.96 1.46% 11 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 9/29 0.36 57.8 2.49% 6 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 10/2 0.46 58.33 3.15% 61 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 10/13 0.46 26.71 6.89% 52 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 10/2 0.08 28.6 1.12% 6 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 10/10 0.98 44.08 8.89% 54 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 10/6 0.73 109.05 2.68% 12 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 9/29 0.06 20.31 1.18% 6 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10/13 0.88 282.5 1.25% 13 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 9/29 0.22 51.43 1.71% 12 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 10/2 2.25 455.69 1.98% 18 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 9/29 0.56 33.97 6.59% 9 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 9/29 0.64 50.25 5.09% 19 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 9/29 0.42 36.2 4.64% 8 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 9/29 0.55 20.2 10.89% 5 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 9/29 0.35 158.67 0.88% 7 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 10/2 0.55 56.17 3.92% 25 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 10/20 0.374 44.22 3.38% 25 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 9/29 0.38 196.75 0.77% 28 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 10/13 0.29 52.07 2.23% 8 Service Corporation International (SCI) 9/29 0.29 61.12 1.90% 13 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 10/2 0.2 17.17 4.66% 12 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 9/29 0.22 23.96 3.67% 9 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 9/29 0.215 21.31 4.04% 13 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 9/29 0.185 18.18 4.07% 49 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 9/29 0.81 104.5 3.10% 18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 10/13 0.35 518.27 0.27% 6 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 9/28 1.22 109.24 4.47% 37 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 10/5 0.23 25.73 3.58% 10 UGI Corporation (UGI) 10/1 0.375 24.05 6.24% 36 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 10/3 0.295 87.86 1.34% 20 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 9/29 0.34 244.38 0.56% 5 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 9/29 0.32 71.62 1.79% 13 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 10/20 0.52 57.07 3.64% 20 Click to enlarge

*Prorated due to merger

Thursday Sep 14 (Ex-Div 9/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allegion plc (ALLE) 9/29 0.45 108.1 1.67% 10 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 10/16 0.75 105 2.86% 63 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 10/15 0.9525 102.66 3.71% 14 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 9/29 0.22 17.77 4.95% 7 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 10/10 0.735 168.71 1.74% 19 PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 10/3 0.16 80.72 0.79% 5 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 9/29 0.87 122.48 2.84% 10 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 10/2 0.3 43.4 2.76% 14 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 15 (Ex-Div 9/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corporation (APH) 10/11 0.21 85.89 0.98% 11 Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 10/10 0.92 73.23 5.03% 20 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 10/16 0.53 182.06 1.16% 31 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 10/18 0.66 27.4 4.82% 12 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 9/29 0.295 31.74 3.72% 14 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 9/29 0.72 44.91 6.41% 38 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 9/14 0.243 4.8% Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 9/14 0.86 1.9% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 9/15 0.4 3.4% AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 9/15 0.29 0.9% Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 9/18 0.7 2.0% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9/15 0.55 1.0% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 9/14 0.32 0.9% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 9/15 0.3 3.1% Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 9/15 0.27 6.1% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9/15 0.21 5.0% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 9/15 0.385 1.9% Avista Corporation (AVA) 9/15 0.46 5.5% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 9/15 0.445 8.0% Brunswick Corporation (BC) 9/15 0.4 2.1% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 9/15 0.28 4.7% Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 9/15 0.7 5.6% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 9/15 2.95 1.9% Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 9/15 0.29 3.1% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 9/15 0.55 1.4% CDW Corporation (CDW) 9/12 0.59 1.1% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 9/15 0.92 4.0% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 9/15 0.26 6.3% CSX Corporation (CSX) 9/15 0.11 1.5% Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 9/15 1.35 1.1% Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) 9/15 0.16 1.3% Dover Corporation (DOV) 9/15 0.51 1.4% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 9/18 1.025 4.5% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 9/15 0.81 3.6% First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 9/15 0.53 3.5% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 9/15 0.23 4.0% FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 9/15 0.09 6.1% First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9/15 0.34 4.7% Griffon Corporation (GFF) 9/14 0.125 1.2% Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 9/15 0.195 1.4% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 9/15 0.11 3.6% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 9/14 2.09 2.5% Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 9/12 0.5 8.4% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/15 0.55 2.1% The Hershey Company (HSY) 9/15 1.192 2.3% Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 9/15 1.12 1.4% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 9/15 0.325 2.9% The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 9/15 0.31 3.9% John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) 9/13 0.8 0.8% Kellogg Company (K) 9/15 0.6 4.0% KeyCorp (KEY) 9/15 0.205 7.3% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 9/12 0.14 0.1% LCI Industries (LCII) 9/15 1.05 3.6% LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 9/15 0.21 5.5% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 9/15 1.1 1.1% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 9/15 0.235 7.0% Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 9/15 0.2 3.1% Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9/13 0.34 4.1% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 9/18 1.52 2.2% MetLife, Inc. (MET) 9/14 0.52 3.3% MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 9/15 0.4275 2.4% 3M Company (MMM) 9/12 1.5 5.6% MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 9/15 0.2425 4.7% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 9/14 0.68 0.8% MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 9/15 0.17 3.0% National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 9/15 0.26 3.4% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9/15 0.32 3.9% NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 9/15 0.2175 2.8% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 9/15 0.4675 2.8% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 9/15 0.26 1.1% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 9/13 1.87 1.8% EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 9/13 0.29 0.9% Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 9/15 0.6 6.0% Realty Income Corporation (O) 9/15 0.2555 5.5% Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 9/15 0.245 3.6% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 9/15 0.19 3.4% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 9/15 0.41 3.7% Polaris Inc. (PII) 9/15 0.65 2.4% PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 9/12 0.65 1.9% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 9/14 1.25 5.3% Ryder System, Inc. (R) 9/15 0.71 2.9% RB Global Inc. (RBA) 9/13 0.27 1.6% Robert Half Inc. (RHI) 9/15 0.48 2.6% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 9/15 0.19 4.3% Stepan Company (SCL) 9/15 0.365 1.9% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 9/15 0.36 2.2% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 9/15 0.18 1.7% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 9/12 0.9 0.9% SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 9/15 0.24 1.7% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 9/15 0.1225 4.0% Tennant Company (TNC) 9/15 0.265 1.4% Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 9/15 3.25 0.7% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 9/15 0.49 1.5% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 9/12 1.03 1.9% Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 9/15 0.48 3.7% UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 9/15 0.3 1.2% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 9/12 0.48 8.7% Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 9/15 1.75 5.1% Westlake Corporation (WLK) 9/12 0.5 1.6% Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 9/15 0.14 0.5% Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 9/15 0.36 0.8% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.