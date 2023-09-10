Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: It's Not Over - Week Starting 11th September (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
12.08K Followers

Summary

  • There is further evidence the S&P 500 is likely to be stuck in a range.
  • This should eventually lead to a break higher above 4607.
  • In the near-term, a swing down to 4397 is expected.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Last week's article called for the S&P500 (SPY) rally to fade and drop to around 4415 which nearly played out with this week's decline to 4430. However, Thursday's low does not necessarily mark the bottom of this move. The

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
12.08K Followers
Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade.com. Author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' Trend follower and market timer. All time frames, all instruments - wherever there's an edge.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Doug Smiley profile picture
Doug Smiley
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (289)
The final hours of trading on Friday were eerily absent of big money stock flow.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.