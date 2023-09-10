Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Remains A Buy

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico operates 12 airports in Mexico and 2 outside of Mexico, with 5 of the 10 biggest airports in Mexico.
  • Airports generate revenue through aeronautics and non-aeronautical sources, benefiting from increased flight schedules and passenger spending.
  • GAP's Q2 2023 financial results showed growth in total revenue and EBITDA, but margin contraction and cost increases pose risks.
Guadalajara Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in peak tourist season. Connecting domestic flights and international tourism destinations

Elijah-Lovkoff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There are several ways to capitalize on the recovery and return-to-growth of air travel. The most straightforward one is investment in airlines, though I consider airlines to be somewhat risky due to their stock price fluctuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

