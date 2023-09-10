Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Callon Petroleum: Acquiring Its Way Into Mediocrity

Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Callon Petroleum's management made a costly mistake that resulted in an impairment charge of about $400 million.
  • Management may make the same mistake by purchasing Permian acreage while selling usually cheaper Eagle Ford acreage that in the past performed just as well.
  • Investors should consider alternatives like Hess Corporation, which has a clear line of sight to future earnings and reduced execution risk through its partnership with Exxon Mobil in Guyana.
  • Another alternative is Baytex Energy with the very low cost Clearwater Play.
  • Investors pay management find a bargain. Both Hess and Baytex did that.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has long been a market darling. But the management that got the company to market darling status has been long gone. The current management sold the Eagle Ford acreage while acquiring Permian acreage. But that

Long Player
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTE HES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

This author is overstretched and/or under-researched

Callon changed from the full cost to successful efforts method of accounting. The latter is more commonly-used in the industry and more conservative, which resulted in a charge. The author is a CPA, so I'd expect he knows what the above means

One may interpret the above however they want, but the 10-Q details the charges. It is inaccurate to say that it was not addressed by mgmt. Analysts should read SEC filings, not press releases

What one can also find in the filings for Ranger Oil and Baytex (in Canadian $) is that the operating performance for the Baytex Eagle Ford assets, versus the Ranger Oil assets, are quite similar. Ranger was spending more on capex to grow. Baytex was spending less, had slight production declines, and much more free cash flow. Take your pick, but the operating netbacks are about the same for both, as are the drilling results.

Expect a little pickup from the combined assets due to scale, but the improvement is unlikely to occur for the reason the author states, in my opinion. I'll stop there because I am not going to argue against myself

Disclosure: I am long BTE and CPE
CPE is not necessarily an outlier when it comes to impairments. Every co. that utilizes Successful Efforts accounting is able to effectively defer any such charges indefinitely .... unless they sell assets. Then they have to mark them to market; i.e. the selling price, and take the charge/loss.
