Oxford Lane Capital Maintains Upward Momentum Driven By Technical Strength

Summary

  • Oxford Lane Capital provided a detailed review of its financial health, showing a slight decline in its NAV per share.
  • The company’s total investment income grew, predominantly due to earnings from their CLO equity and warehouse assets.
  • The technical perspective on Oxford Lane Capital stock is decidedly bullish, as evidenced by its robust price movements.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) recently unveiled a detailed analysis of its financial health. The firm observed a slight decline in its Net Asset Value (NAV) per share over a recent period. OXLC's income indicators, including its Net Investment Income (NII) and the more

Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

RWilliam
Today, 12:24 PM
That chart doesn’t match google. You show lows of 1-2 dollars when google or SA shows much higher. I’m really confused. The chart isn’t very easy to see.
www.google.com/... hit max.

January of 2012 OXLC was $14.

This is wrong: “The stock price has formed an ascending broadening wedge pattern since its $1.63 low in 2011, peaking at $6.56 in 2022.”

“The steepest declines for OXLC occurred in 2016 and 2020, touching lows of $1.48 and $1.06, respectively. “

The approximate low around February 19 2016 was 6.95.

This stock is down and to the left since inception not up.
WorshipMaestro
Today, 12:15 PM
The first bullet point is incorrect. Oxford Lane just revised their NAV up, according to news here on SA.
