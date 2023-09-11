1 REIT To Sell And 1 REIT To Buy
Summary
- There are 100s of REITs out there.
- Being selective is very important.
- I present one REIT to sell and another one to buy in the same sector.
- High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
The REIT market is vast and versatile.
In the US alone, there are over 200 REITs, and they invest in over 20 different property sectors:
- Office
- Industrial
- Apartment
- Retail
- Hotel
- Net Lease
- Senior housing
- Skilled nursing
- Hospital
- Medical Office
- Manufactured Housing
- Single-Family Rental
- Student Housing
- Self Storage
- Timberland
- Farmland
- Billboard
- Data Centers
- Infrastructure
- Ground Lease
That's just the US! There are today 20+ other countries that have REITs as well:
So this is a very large investment universe, and you need to be very selective to find the good from the bad companies. We invest in just one REIT out of ten on average, and it is by being so selective that we have managed to outperform sector averages (VNQ) over the long run.
Today, I am going to give you an example of what this means by highlighting a REIT to sell and one to buy. Both invest in the same property sector but one is a lot more compelling than the other:
Public Storage (PSA)
PSA is one of the most popular REITs in the world. It has about 30,000 followers on Seeking Alpha, and new articles (mostly bullish!) are posted nearly every day.
It is so popular because:
- It owns a large portfolio of Class A self-storage properties.
- It has one of the strongest balance sheets in the entire REIT sector.
- And finally, it has one of the best track records of all public stocks (SPY). It has even easily outperformed Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B):
It was exceptionally rewarding over the past decades because it was able to capitalize on a fragmented industry that was undersupplied but rapidly growing in demand. This allowed it to develop new self-storage properties at high spreads relative to its cost of capital. At the same time, it would also buy properties from other unsophisticated operators and would then rapidly bump up their cash flow by adding their logo, implementing revenue-optimizing systems, and adding them to their national advertising campaigns.
That worked fantastically for the past few decades, but here's the issue: everyone has now witnessed the exceptional returns of self-storage and this has attracted a lot of new competitors.
There are now many other large REITs in this sector, including Extra Space Storage (EXR), CubeSmart (CUBE), and National Storage (NSA), and the competition is greater than ever.
It feels as if new properties have been built on every busy intersection, and I fear that the self-storage market is now oversupplied in the US.
There is literally 10x more storage space per capita in the US than in the UK and 20x more than in the EU:
Therefore, it would appear that Public Storage and these other REITs have maxed out their growth opportunities in the US.
At the same, now increasingly many people, especially millennials and Gen Zs, are spending less money on things and more on experiences instead.
Moreover, the sharing economy is also likely to reduce the demand for storage space over time because it is now a lot more efficient and cheaper to rent things like boats and RVs.
At the same time, I also fear that the "return to the office" is going to lead to a drop in demand for storage space in the coming years. The pandemic led to a boom in demand because people suddenly wanted to make space for a home office, but as people now gradually return to the office, there will be less need for a home office, and some people will likely not renew their self-storage leases to save some money. This is especially true if times get tough, and we go into a recession.
All these headwinds are now already starting to show in the recent results of most US-based self-storage REITs, but things could get a lot worse.
This has already caused a crash across the self-storage sector, with most REITs dropping by over 30%.
Even then, Public Storage is still priced at 17x FFO, which is not expensive, but it is not particularly cheap either - all things considered.
I can think of quite a few other blue-chip type REITs that are today cheaper and enjoy better growth prospects.
For this reason, I wouldn't buy Public Storage at this time.
Instead, I think that the following company is a better opportunity:
Big Yellow Group (BYG; OTCPK:BYLOF)
BYG is not as well-known, but it is the biggest player in the UK.
In many ways, it is the European version of Public Storage:
- It owns Class A properties.
- It has a fortress balance sheet.
- And it has an exceptional track record:
But the big difference is that the European self-storage market is still 20 years behind. The concept is just now growing in popularity and most people are first-time users.
As we noted earlier, there is only about 1/10 of the supply in the UK even despite the fact that cities are a lot denser, homes are smaller, remote working is even more popular, people travel just as much if not more, and people also go through divorces and older generations leave stuff people.
Therefore, the demand is there, and Big Yellow is now capitalizing on this opportunity.
I think that Big Yellow still has a long runway of rapid growth ahead of it, and this is the key differentiator between Big Yellow and Public Storage.
It is also a lot smaller, which means that every new investment really moves the needle for them. The same cannot be said about Public Storage:
|Big Yellow Group
|Public Storage
|Market cap
|$3B
|$50B
Despite all these advantages, Big Yellow's share price has been dragged down with the rest of the sector and as a result, its valuation and dividend yield are at similar levels today:
|Big Yellow Group
|Public Storage
|FFO Multiple
|18x
|17x
I think that the spread should be quite a bit larger, given that the European market is a lot stronger with better long-term growth prospects and lower near-term risk of oversupply.
For this reason, I think that Big Yellow offers better risk-to-reward for long-term oriented investors, and this is why we own it in our portfolio.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial
We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:
You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (5)