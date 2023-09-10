Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mettler-Toledo International: China Deterioration Is Imminent

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
86 Followers

Summary

  • Mettler-Toledo's China operations have been impacted by economic challenges, with revenue growth slowing down to 3% year-over-year.
  • The company has a solid growth track record, achieving an average revenue growth rate of 6% from FY12 to FY22.
  • Mettler-Toledo has significant pricing power and has achieved consistent margin expansion, with an operating margin of 28.5% in FY22.
Research, experiment and medical trial being done by a scientist in a lab, science facility or hospital. One young, serious and professional researcher organizing, sorting or making a discovery

Sean Anthony Eddy

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is a prominent manufacturer of laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, and automated laboratory reactors, serving both the healthcare and industrial sectors. Many of Mettler-Toledo's products hold dominant positions in the market, contributing to an operating margin exceeding 28%. It is undoubtedly an

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
86 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.