Cybersecurity - There is more than a single winner

I wrote an article about SentinelOne and its outlook (NYSE:S) just a few months ago. The timing wasn't great; the company soon thereafter announced a guide down, spoke about macro headwinds and sales execution issues, and had to recalibrate it ARR calculation. Needless to say the shares gapped down-they fell by as much as 40% in the two sessions after the earnings report before bouncing a little. A couple of months later a rumor emerged that the company had engaged an investment banker and was potentially looking to sell itself. A small company, Wiz, who has been a partner of Sentinel, expressed interest in acquiring Sentinel, despite Sentinel being far larger in terms of just about every metric that can be used to measure size.

And now, the company has reported financial results that were noticeably greater than forecast, and its new forecast is showing faster growth than the company had previously projected. But the CEO denied the company was for sale, and said that none of the company's financial advisors expects a sale. The net result has been a modest share price increase as those traders speculating on a sale are likely exiting their positions, while investors looking at results will find a bargain valuation.

I am reiterating my purchase recommendation here at the current price of around $17/share. The company no longer has a challenging EV/S ratio in the context of its growth rate. Its path to profitability continues with more substantiation, and it cash burn has diminished to a low level. Its forecast is deliberately conservative but shows stronger growth in ARR than previously forecast. While no doubt the company still faces intense competition and probably has not entirely remediated its go-to-market motion, there is visible progress in those areas of concern. Its platform strategy has continued to evolve, with some evidence of acceleration. And its generative AI offering, Purple, continues its path to general availability.

There is a tendency amongst some SA authors, and other analysts to think it necessary to choose one cybersecurity company as a focus when investing in the space. I don't think that makes much sense. I am recommending and own a position in Sentinel One. I also own and recommend CrowdStrike (CRWD) even though Sentinel and CrowdStrike are competitors in the same space with not much good to say about each other. And so far as it goes, I also own and recommend shares of Zscaler (ZS).

There is not going to be a single winner in cybersecurity-that is true today and it will be true in the foreseeable future. I think a balanced portfolio strategy is likely to best serve investors in this space-although to be sure, I think individual stocks can do better than cybersecurity ETFs such as (HACK).

In the last few days, investor concern regarding economic macros and in particular the state of the labor market and indications of inflation as evinced by the spike in oil prices and the report of the ISM services have led to a return to risk-off sentiment. There are certainly cross currents when it comes to inflation as should be expected at times of a step down in inflationary pressures; the other day, Walmart announced it was cutting wages for less skilled entry level staffers. Industrial commodity prices are falling as the Chinese economy contracts. This article is not intended to present any view on the likely course of the economy. I will observe that SentinelOne shares are unlikely to achieve positive alpha in a risk off environment.

I will just briefly recapitulate the headline numbers for this company compared to its forecast for the convenience of readers: Revenue had been forecast to reach $141 million; it was $149 million; the non-GAAP gross margin had been forecast to be 74.5%; it was 77%; the non-GAAP operating margin loss had been forecast to be 36%; it was 22%. The company's cash burn contracted from $28 million to $12 million sequentially. The company had previously forecast full year revenues of around $600 million, non-GAAP gross margins of about 74.5% and a full year non-GAAP operating margin loss of 27%. The new forecast is for revenues of about $605 million, non-GAAP gross margins of 76% and for a non-GAAP operating margin loss of 25%. The company is expecting growth about 5% in revenues for the current quarter, followed by a 6% sequential revenue increase in Q4.

The company has been forecasting ARR, at least on some basis. As many be remembered, the company recalibrated ARR at the end of last quarter in order to make it consistent with a generally accepted methodology used in calculating that metric. That said, the company had essentially forecast that net new ARR would be around $42 million in the recently reported quarter and it was $49 million. The company has forecast that the net new ARR this quarter will be consistent with Q3 levels, and that for the full year, net new ARR will be around $195 million or growth in the high 30% range compared to a prior expectation for ARR growth to be in the mid-30% range.

Increasing the ARR guide is positive, although by design, the increase in that metric was minimal. By comparison CrowdStrike left its ARR guidance alone after this past quarter. CrowdStrike is estimating that full year ARR will be flat to up slight for the fiscal year. So, just by the most objective number there is when it comes to revenue growth performance, net new ARR, SentinelOne is growing more rapidly than CrowdStrike. Much of the rest of this article is going to be spent addressing that topic, Commentary to the effect that SentinelOne is not gaining share, or that CrowdStrike is taking share from SentinelOne is simply not supported by reported numbers. During the course of the conference call, the CFO of Sentinel, Dave Barnhardt, was asked why the increase in ARR guidance was so negligible. He basically called out that the new ARR forecast was deliberately crafted to be conservative reflecting a macro environment that is still difficult, as well as a desire not to create optimistic expectations. Here are specifics of his answer.

David Bernhardt

Sure. We just exceeded our Q2 net new ARR expectation by double digits. We raised our Q3 net new ARR outlook, and we raised the full ARR growth to the high 30s. So I think the way to think about it is we're just being thoughtful about macro stabilization, which is still evolving. And I think we just believe that being prudent is the right approach in our view.

At this point, SentinelOne in some ways has a bargain valuation with an EV/S of just greater than 5X on a 12 month forward basis. Part of that, to be sure, is because the company isn't yet cash flow positive or achieving non-GAAP profitability. The shares might have done better if the guidance hadn't been set so conservatively, regardless of the motivation

SentinelOne - How is it competing and is its market share growing

I have the opportunity to listen to many conference calls during an earnings season. For years now, Palo Alto (PANW) has been the first reporter in the cybersecurity space, followed by Crowdstrike and then SentinelOne. Microsoft (MSFT), whose Defender product probably has the largest market share in endpoint security, usually doesn't make specific comments about its product. Zscaler is typically the last reporter although of course it does not compete in the end point security space.

I am not really sure why the CEO of CrowdStrike, George Kurtz, chose to comment quite so aggressively about SentinelOne as a competitor. Back in the day, when Larry Ellison of Oracle (ORCL) called out a competitor during the conference calls of that company it was because the competitor was giving Oracle fits. It is hard for this writer to forget the relentless sneers and aspersions cast at Workday (WDAY) by Ellison and his team quarter after quarter. And Workday was hardly the only example of that kind of conference call behavior.

CrowdStrike is 4X + the size of Sentinel. Unless the team at that company makes a series of unforced errors, it is likely to remain a position a primacy in the end point security space and to evolve into a leading holistic security platform whether or not it is jointed (it seems as though it is). But perhaps it might be well to consider some of the specifics asserted by the CEO of CrowdStrike and the ripostes offered by Tomer Weingarten, the CEO of Sentinel.

Tomer Weingarten Our competitive position, I think, is improving. I mean we're seeing now meaningful differentiation on the technology front. Everybody likes to make all sorts of statements about how unified your platform is or isn't. We're the only platform out there that actually delivers on that promise. I think that to us, that becomes more and more meaningful as customers are looking to gain enterprise-wide visibility and they want to do it. They want to do it with 1 console. They want to do it with one language. They want to do it with one interface. That is not what our competitors are selling into the market. I think if you want to talk about competitors, let's also talk about the blatant misrepresentations they had on their earnings call made so clearly. I think it's unbelievable that you see them calling out or implying that, you know we are a coin for a company when it's plain to see that we're the broadest platform out there. When they call themselves a unified platform, but actually have two distinctively different platforms, two consoles, two languages, two product lines, that's an overt missed representation and that confuses customers, I think it's just shocking to see that. When they say that the only generative AI company to demo generative AI at conference shows, that's also a blatant lie. I mean, obviously, we've been the first to demo that. There are other vendors that have demoed that. Everybody is giving live demos. We actually gave hands-on live demos. So if we talk about the competition, I think it's important to separate fact from all these rumors and speculations and misrepresentations and our competitive positioning, our technology is true. I think that's what customers are getting into their hands, that the reason we win, that's the reason that we continue to grow market share.

Is CrowdStrike misrepresenting its capabilities? Does Sentinel have the broadest platform out there? Is CrowdStrike as a company lying when it says that it is the only company to demo generative AI at conference and trade shows? The last one is easy, really-many companies have given generative AI demos, and Sentinel has demoed its generative AI tool, Purple. Purple is actually deployed at some users in a beta version, although pricing hasn't been finalized.

The real question for readers and investors is just how much this all matters in evaluating the evolving competitive landscape. I don't want to pretend that I am the person to attempt to provide a definitive answer as to whose assertions are more factually correct. If I had to guess, I would tend to believe Sentinel's assertions for no other reason that it came on the scene more lately and for that reason, if no other, it is likely that it always has offered solutions based on a holistic platform as that approach gained favor amongst CSOs and other buyers and stakeholders of cybersecurity solutions.

This is an article about SentinelOne. And yet it seems necessary to offer some kind of opinion on the competition between the Sentinel and CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike's CEO may have said some unsupported and perhaps offensive assertions about the competition between the two companies. That's my view, at any rate. And the SentinelOne CEO called the CrowdStrike CEO on propagating half-truths, exaggerations, and probably falsehoods. Then CrowdStrike's response included an unseemly passage about "it's been an emotional and stressful time for Tomer." Enterprise software CEOs tend to be macho individuals and it can make for entertaining theater. But how much does it really mean…to shareholders or to those thinking of investing in the space.

One of the interesting sidebars to this discussion is that gross margins for SentinelOne rose noticeably, to 77% non-GAAP last quarter. It would be unusual to see gross margins rising while competitive pressures are accelerating. As Sentinel pivots to a focus on what is called XDR and to a platform solution, competition has probably shifted from a focus just on price, to a focus on total capability which is actually a tailwind for Sentinel growth. In reality, SentinelOne competes against both Microsoft and CrowdStrike. There is some speculation that there has been some pushback against the bundling of Microsoft's Defender product and this has also been a factor in gross margin improvement-users are seeing that Defender is actually quite expensive when backing out the additional functionality with which it is offered and this had relieved a certain level of pricing pressure in the space.

At the end of the day customers are going to determine which set of solutions offers better outcomes. These better outcomes can be a function of the capabilities of a solution for a single problem such as endpoint security. They can be based on evaluating the holistic capabilities of a platform in terms of functionality, ease of use, a product roadmap and other determining factors. And evaluating outcomes can be based on some intangibles such as vendor stability and ease of contracting. Assertions one way or the other by company CEOs are unlikely to have an impact on many buyers. And I doubt that they will prove of much interest to investors for more than a couple of days.

Sentinel and CrowdStrike are both competitors and technology leaders in a huge market whose parameters are still expanding and evolving. I wouldn't be deterred from recommending or owning the shares of SentinelOne because the CEO of CrowdStrike, talented and effective as he has been, has cast aspersions on the business of his competitor. I believe it is possible to own shares of both companies. I do, and expect to continue to do so. Both have different investment characteristics and owning shares of one doesn't logically suggest not owning the other.

Inherently, there is more risk involved in owning Sentinel shares currently, and also a larger potential percentage upside than is likely for CrowdStrike shares. The risk is, of course, because Sentinel is not yet profitable, and still burns a bit of cash on a quarterly basis. And that kind of calculus might impact the relative weighting of each vendor in a portfolio. From the point of view of an investment analysis I think it is adequate to understand that they are both leaders in endpoint security and have strong entries into other cybersecurity adjacencies. At this point, I wouldn't think that there is, or should be, any merger premium built into the valuation of Sentinel shares

The SentinelOne play book

Claims and ripostes aside, SentinelOne's growth these days is being propelled significantly by its offerings outside of its traditional endpoint security offering. Consolidation is a real factor in the cybersecurity space and there are many point products that can be consolidated by Sentinel, amongst other vendors. Singularity Cloud, Singularity Data Lake, Vigilance and Ranger were the fastest growing solutions in the Sentinel portfolio and these additional products now account for more than one third of net new ARR. The company hasn't yet offered specific revenue numbers for each solution.

Singularity's Data Lake brings together information from logs, e-mail, identity access, firewalls, SaaS users and others. The data lake was introduced just 5 months ago but is apparently already showing positive sales trends. Based on trends in the space and the functionality being offered, I wouldn't be surprised to see Singularity Data Lake become a major revenue generator for Sentinel in the next 12-18 months creating a significant and probably underappreciated revenue growth tail wind. It Guarding against attacks trying to gain entrance on many surfaces simultaneously has become a significant tactic for cyber criminals and that has fueled rapid adoption of the Sentinel's data lake offering.

Ranger is vulnerability management software, a category with incumbents such as Rapid7 (RPD) and Tenable (TENB). Ranger can be used as part of a solution with Wiz, the start-up that said it wanted to buy Sentinel. Ranger has won an award as the coolest new cybersecurity product from the recently held Black Hat cybersecurity trade show. The DataLake and the data analytics piece of the platform is just now coming on-line and the company CEO observed that they are "coming online pretty fast."

The largest potential opportunity outside of endpoints for Sentinel is probably cloud security, basically the Singularity Cloud workload security offering which is used to detect threats emanating within runtimes, virtual machines, containers and Kubernetes clusters. Last quarter Singularity Cloud represented well over 20% of ACV bookings and it is growing at a triple digit rate. Obviously if that trend continues, the specific focus of the company will extend quite a bit beyond endpoint security and into the many other facets incorporated in an XDR solution. XDR is still in its nascent phase with revenues this year forecast to be just $1.7 billion, but its CAGR is greater than 38% and is expected to reach than $9 billion by 2028.

The company acquired Attivo a bit more than a year ago to give it a stake in the identity security space. It is part of the company's XDR portfolio. During the conference call, the CEO mentioned that Frost & Sullivan has ranked the SentinelOne XDR offering as the leader in that space, ahead of the many other competitors.

As other vendors in the space have reported, the environment remains somewhat challenging, offset in whole or part an ever-rising threat landscape. Cyber criminals are apparently one group of IT users who are all in on the use of AI to facilitate their endeavors. The CEO called out a new SEC rule that requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity risk.

"Autonomous" sometimes seems to be an overwork descriptor. Many readers are probably not fully aware of just how many manual processes are still involved with operating cyber-security software. The goal for many organizations is to make the process far more autonomous and less labor intensive than has been the case. Toward that objective, SentinelOne announced Purple AI at the end of April. The product is in beta release at this point. What it does is to use Generative AI technology to automate the processes of threat hunting, analysis and response. For those interested, I have linked to the product description. It is a pretty straightforward explanation of how Purple works and how it enhances the productivity of cybersecurity analysts.

At this point, pricing hasn't been completely established and as it is still in beta test, I would be reluctant to evaluate just how functional the product will be when it is generally available. This is one generative AI app that I think will see huge early adoption; almost anything to make cybersecurity analysts more productive is going to achieve high levels of demand. There are far fewer cybersecurity analysts than the requirements for that skill.

Needless to say, other cybersecurity companies have announced their competitive products and that is the case for CrowdStrike in particular. I would be guilty of gross misrepresentation if I even presumed to opine on which of these two capabilities will be better…and as I wrote early in this article, I am not too sure how much knowing that would help an investor make a choice between CrowdStrike and SentinelOne. I am sure Purple, when it is fully released, will be in strong demand; I obviously have no way of quantifying just what kind of impact it will have on Sentinel's growth. If the product does what the announcement proclaims, it will have an incredibly steep ramp I believe, particularly if it can be easily deployed. At this point, I have to consider it lagniappe, but pretty weighty lagniappe, nonetheless.

The SentinelOne business model-it has improved more rapidly than I might have expected but it still has a ways to go

In some ways, SentinelOne, surprising as it may seem, is in the bargain basement in terms of cybersecurity valuations. It EV/S based on projected revenues over the next 4 quarters is around 5.1X. It is possible to find lower EV/S ratios in the cyber-security space-there is Check Point (CHKP) whose projected EV/S is 4.6X-of course Check Point is barely growing.

The real reason for SentinelOne's valuation these days is its lack of non-GAAP profits and free cash flow. It has been a long journey, but that seems as though it is going to change in the next 4 quarters. One key component of that has been gross margin. Last quarter SentinelOne had a non-GAAP gross margin of 77%. That non-GAAP gross margin percentage is equivalent to CrowdStrike's level, it is up by 500 bps in a year and 200 bps sequentially. The company is forecasting full year, non-GAAP gross margins of 76%; it had been forecasting non-GAAP gross margins of 74.5%. When I first wrote about this company in the wake of its IPO, I expressed some wonderment that a company in the software space with a gross margin of 51% could go public and somehow survive. Lots of progress in the last two years.

Other operating ratios have shown substantial improvement. In particular, Research and development has stopped growing, albeit leaving the non-GAAP research and development expense ratio at 26% last quarter. Research and development expense actually fell marginally sequentially and the research and development expense ratio was down from 40% in the year earlier period.

The other operating expenses also fell modestly on a sequential basis. The company still spends a highly elevated 55% of revenues non-GAAP on sales and marketing. While that is down from 64% in the year earlier period, there is still a long way to go. It really shouldn't take $82 million in non-GAAP sales and marketing expense per quarter to generate less than $50 million of net new ARR. While there are profitable companies in the IT space who have 26% non-GAAP research and development expense ratios, it is probably self-evident that s gross margin of 77% and a sales and marketing expense ratio of 56% will never produce non-GAAP profitability.

General and administrative costs were 19% of revenues last quarter down from 24% of revenue the prior year. Like the other operating expense categories, general and administrative expense fell by a little bit sequentially. Overall, operating expenses were 105% of revenue last quarter, down from 132% of revenue in the year earlier period. Non-GAAP operating expenses rose by less than 3% sequentially, and were flat in GAAP terms. The non-GAAP operating margin loss was 22% of revenue, down from a non-GAAP operating margin loss of 57% in the year earlier period and from 38% in the prior sequential quarter.

The company's guidance forecasts that the operating loss margin will be 25% for the full year, with a Q3 operating loss margin projected at 22%, the same as the Q2 level. Since the company is also forecasting that revenue will be up by 5%-6% in each of the next two quarters that suggests that operating expenses will rise modestly from Q2 level. The CFO talked about the opportunity to spend a bit more based on specific business opportunities. After just having undertaken a layoff, I would be surprised to see operating expenses rise, unless the forecast revenue growth was comfortably exceeded.

Cash burn has been declining for some time now, and that trend continued last quarter. Operating cash burn was $11 million last quarter, down from $28 million in Q1, and down from $62 million in the year earlier period. Much of the improvement last quarter was the result of improved collections, with other major improvements due to higher levels of stock based comp and of deferred revenues on a sequential basis. The company has a goal of achieving positive free cashflow by the middle of next year; to do so will require a significant improvement in profitability. That is mainly going to be a function of revenue growth.

Sentinel does use stock based comp. Stock based comp. last quarter was about $52 million, a decline from $56 million in Q1, and about 35% of revenues compared to 39% of revenues in the year-earlier period. I prefer to look at the cost of stock based comp. as dilution. Last quarter, dilution came of about 0.4%, or a bit less than 2%/year. In looking at valuation, I have used 300 million fully diluted outstanding shares, compared to 293 million reported at the end of Q2 to account for the issuance of shares because of SBC.

Wrapping Up - Recapitulating the investment case for SentinelOne

Investing in SentinelOne shares is not for all subscribers/readers. The company hasn't yet crossed the bridge to non-GAAP profitability and free cash flow generation. It is operating a business in an intensely competitive space and going up against much larger competitors including CrowdStrike, Microsoft and Palo Alto. It is battling macro headwinds and recently reported a quarter with flawed sales execution. Rumors have circulated about a possible takeout; the CEO denied these rumors in the most unambiguous terms.

While controversy abounds, the preponderance of the evidence does suggest that Sentinel offers users cybersecurity solutions with leading technology that lead to the best results obtainable in the market at this time. It does have a broad, unified platform with a wide range of cybersecurity solutions beyond endpoint, and it is benefitting from consolidation trends amongst buyers. Some of its non-end point products are seeing exceptional growth, and a couple of these products such as its security Data Lake are likely to be significant revenue contributors. I expect Sentinel will continue to gain share in a space that is, itself, growing strongly. I do not believe that it needs to upset CrowdStrike, or Microsoft in order to thrive and to achieve hyper growth for years into the future.

The company's expense discipline is a new found thing, and it has far to go before expense ratios reach levels that can sustain profitability. In particular, the sales and marketing expense ratio is amongst the highest in enterprise software, and sales productivity needs to be a priority.

I think heavily weighting cybersecurity ought to be a key consideration in any portfolio of high growth IT companies. And within cyber-security, I think owning SentinelOne makes sense as it has the right products and the right strategy for this market.

Sentinel has a generative AI product, Purple, that is in beta test and has been deployed at some customers. If it automates threat hunting and remediation and enhances the productivity of cybersecurity data analysts it is likely to see rapid and substantial acceptance. But it is early days to value the shares on the basis of that offering.

As of the time of this writing, i.e. 9/7/23, my projection is that the company has a forward EV/S ratio of just greater than 5X. This is below average for its growth cohort and is still below average even when considering the company's current lack of a positive cash flow margin.

SentinelOne shares are simply not going to do well in a market with a risk-off bias. There is no doubt that in the last couple of days, investors have become more worried regarding inflation and a tight jobs market, and this has led to a risk off bias. Just how long that might last, and what data might reverse that sentiment is not something I am going to comment on in this article. But that being said, I think the shares at this valuation are most likely to produce significant positive alpha over the coming year.