Mr. Market hasn't been kind to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or its shareholders. Shares have plummeted after trading in a range of $50-$60 from September 10th, 2018, through April 2022. Shares of VZ crashed through the $40 level and continued their downward descent to the lower $30s. Over the past 5-years, shares of VZ have lost -38.19% of their value, going from $54.12 to $33.45, and when the $12.55 of dividend income that has been paid is factored in, VZ's total return is -15%. Sometimes, good companies see their share prices decline, and it amazes me that, unlike shopping for retail goods, the stock market is where people fear sales. Could shares of VZ continue to decline? Absolutely, but their valuation is so low that they may have hit rock bottom. After their 17th consecutive annual dividend increase of 1.9%, VZ is paying a dividend of $2.66 per share, which is a 7.87% yield. Some investors are running for the hills, but I am running toward VZ with open arms. When was the last time that for every $100 you invested, you could get 3 shares of an iconic company while generating $7.98 of dividend income? It could take some time, but I think VZ is going to prove the market wrong, and this is now an investment that could generate significant capital appreciation from this level while throwing off a large amount of dividend income.

The valuation Mr. Market has placed on Verizon's shares is extremely attractive

When you purchase shares of a company, you're paying the current value for all the future cash flow they will produce. Some investors prefer investing in companies that have a long runway of growing profits ahead of them, while others would rather allocate capital toward established enterprises. There is no right or wrong methodology, as both types of investing can generate attractive returns. Across my portfolio, I have capital allocated toward both growth and value stocks as they fulfill different investment goals. Mr. Market is acting as if VZ is dead money, but it's hard to label almost $15 billion of FCF over the trailing twelve months (TTM) as dead money.

I will compare VZ against a peer group of established non-tech companies and against its actual peers on a price to free cash flow (FCF) and forward EPS methodologies.

Non-Tech Peer Group

Altria Group (MO)

3M (MMM)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Philip Morris (PM)

Peer Group

For most companies, I will use the price to FCF and forward earnings methodologies as my valuation metrics to establish if there is value in their current shares. VZ is a well-established company with a long-term track record of providing shareholders with annual dividend increases. These metrics are increasingly important because I want to see how much FCF is being generated and how cheap I am able to buy it for. While the forward EPS is also a valuation metric, it has a dual purpose for me as I want to see that the current levels of EPS are significantly higher than the dividend and that it is projected to be maintained to help me hedge against a dividend cut and see how likely continued increases are.

VZ is generating the largest amount of FCF from the non-tech peer group on a TTM basis, with $14.83 billion. VZ generates almost $40 billion in cash and spends over $20 billion on CapEx as its business is capital intensive, but the spread produces a large amount of FCF. This is interesting because PG, KO, MO, PM, PEP, and MMM aren't necessarily exciting companies, but they are all generating billions in FCF and have track records of paying sizable dividends. Today, shares of VZ are trading at a 9.48x price to FCF methodology. Hypothetically, if every share were to be purchased, it would take 9.48 years to generate its market cap back in FCF. VZ is trading almost as low as MO, which is all I need to see regarding how discounted shares really are. MMM, which just lost a gigantic lawsuit and generates a fraction of VZ's FCF, trades at a 13.2x multiple, and PG, KO, and PEP all trade over 25x their FCF. I am not sure that VZ will trade at a lower valuation, considering MO is basically at the bottom of the barrel on the price-to-FCF scale.

VZ is paying a dividend of $2.66 per share, so in addition to the P/E being a valuation tool, I want to see that the dividend will be sustainable. The dividend payout ratio is 56.36% of VZ's 2023 forward EPS, which is a low payout ratio considering the yield is almost 8%. This leaves more than enough room for dividend increases in the future. Looking at the forward P/E levels, I can see why some investors wouldn't be excited about VZ. The projected earnings growth is only supposed to be 1.48% from the close of 2023 to the end of 2025. Going into this investment, I know that VZ isn't a growth company, and while growth is low, VZ will remain a printing press for profitability. Today you're paying 7.09x 2023 earnings, 7.12x 2024 earnings, and 6.98x 2025 earnings. Compared to the peer group I selected, some look inexpensive as well, but VZ actually has the lowest 2023 forward P/E, which is astonishing. I am happy paying this valuation because I plan on holding shares of VZ for the long term, and as VZ continues to produce this level of profitability, they can create opportunities for themselves to generate value for shareholders.

Now I want to see how VZ stacks up against its peer group. AT&T actually looks cheaper than VZ in all categories, which isn't surprising because if there is a company that the market dislikes more than VZ, it's hard to assume it's any company other than AT&T. Both VZ and AT&T look inexpensive next to TMUS, and I suspect that the market is giving TMUS a much larger valuation because there is significant EPS growth on the horizon. For me, the question becomes, do I see a world without AT&T or VZ? I don't, as we'll always need communication services, and I don't see AT&T or VZ disappearing. Looking at it from that lens, it looks like AT&T and VZ are both trading at attractive valuations.

Verizon just increased the dividend for the 17th consecutive year, and this is why I get excited about purchasing shares of VZ

VZ's board of directors just announced its 17th consecutive year of dividend increases. VZ's dividend grew 1.9% as the quarterly dividend increased by $0.0125 cents to $0.665. Over the past 17 years, VZ's dividend has grown by 54.65% as it's added $0.94 on an annualized basis, going from $1.72 to $2.66. Going back to the beginning of 2007, VZ has paid $36.10 of dividend income per share, excluding the upcoming dividend as it hasn't been paid yet. This doesn't include the powers of compounding either if you were to reinvest the dividends.

I am sure there will be comments discussing how investors would have done better investing in the S&P 500, and you could just sell shares when you need to generate income. Yes, investing in the S&P 500 is a great tool to build wealth, and it is difficult to beat the market, but income investors aren't investing in companies such as VZ to beat the market. Some investors want to dedicate capital toward dividend investments to strictly generate income. I have 100% of my 401k invested in an S&P 500 index fund, and my wife has 100% of hers invested in a target date fund. We also have total market and S&P 500 index funds outside of our 401Ks, so our exposure toward some of the best investments in the market is large. The idea for us is to have a portion of our capital strictly generating income with the goal of having our income-producing investments pay for our bills during retirement.

If you had invested $10,000 at the beginning of 2007, you would have purchased 283.21 shares of VZ at $35.31 per share. I picked this date because 2007 was the start of VZ's 17-year dividend growth cycle. Has VZ been a good investment from a capital appreciation standpoint, no it hasn't. Shares have actually declined by -$1.5 or -4.44%. Each share of VZ since the beginning of 2007 has generated $36.10 of dividend income, which is 102.23% of the original share purchase price. The investment today would be worth $21,759.66 as the total return would be 117.76% when shares are hovering around a 17-year low. If shares were trading at the lower end of their previous range before shares fell off the cliff, the investment today would be worth $32,203.50 at $50 per share. Getting back to $50 is entirely possible in the future, and VZ could be an investment that generated both capital appreciation and more than 100% of its initial value in dividends.

From an income perspective, this type of investment is intriguing to me as part of an overall income-producing portfolio. The starting investment purchased 283.21 shares, and the annual dividend in 2007 was $1.72. The initial investment's forward dividend income was $487.12. If you had reinvested all the dividends, you would now have 644.07 shares, and VZ's annualized dividend would have grown to $2.66 per share. The investment would now be producing an annualized forward dividend income of $1,713.23. The annual dividend payments would have grown by $1,226.11 or 251.70%. If you have 20-30 years and make enough of these investments, the invested capital can generate a substantial amount of income in your golden years. At these levels, VZ is a buy all day for me because it has the ability to eventually become a Dividend Aristocrat and maybe even a Dividend King, and I can keep compounding my way into a larger stream of income with each dividend reinvestment and dividend increase.

Verizon has a strong cash flow profile that can support its debt obligations

Running a major telecom company is capital intensive, which requires tapping the debt markets to fuel technological innovations. For VZ to have the ability to implement infrastructure upgrade cycles to stay current with the latest technology offerings for its customers, they have tapped the debt market in a variety of ways. The debt profile of a company should always be considered, especially during a higher rate environment, as the cost to service new debt and debt that was added at a floating rate can increase interest expenses and eat away at a company's earnings potential. Part of the reason VZ's share value has deteriorated is that the investment community is worried about VZ's total debt obligations surpassing $150 billion between its debt maturing in one year and its long-term debt.

On the Q2 conference call, Tony Skiadas (Verizon CFO) specifically addressed VZ's debt. Mr. Skiadas outlined that VZ's net unsecured debt as of 6/30/23 was $126.6 billion, which was an improvement of -$3.2 billion QoQ, and -$4.1 billion YoY. He feels that VZ is well positioned regarding its unsecured debt, as $0 from this tranche will be maturing for the rest of 2023. VZ's net unsecured debt to their consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.6x. VZ is expecting that the higher interest rate expenses will impact its full-year earnings by up to $0.30, and they are closely monitoring what the Fed's actions will be at the next FOMC meeting and what is said at the press conference.

On just about all of the conference calls I listen to or read the transcripts from, companies always compare their debt levels against the amount of EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA that is being generated from operations. I like to look at things from an FCF and Net Income perspective, and anyone who has watched a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder conference knows that Mr. Buffett and Mr. Munger hate EBITDA as a financial metric (clip can be watched here).

Here are the differences between EBITDA, Net Income, and FCF. When EBITDA is reported on the income statement, it represents the entity's earnings before accounting for expenses such as interest payments, taxes, depreciation, and certain capital expenses that are accounted for or amortized. CapEx also isn't taken into consideration in the EBITDA metric. FCF is simply cash in vs. cash out, and it takes depreciation, amortization, and deductions in working capital and CapEx into account. When a company reports net income, they are reporting the bottom-line profits after taking into account all of its revenues and expenses, including cost of revenue, operating expenses, interest expenses, and taxes. Net income and FCF are different measures of profitability as net income can fluctuate from the cash left over after CapEx due to the benefits from adding interest expenses into their operating income and paying the annualized tax obligations.

All of the items that are excluded from EBITDA are real business expenses, and this is why some people consider FCF a better representation of a company's profitability than EBITDA, as it provides a better projection of the amount of earnings that is available to a company after it coverers its interest and tax expenses in addition to other commitments. While EBITDA does have a place in the financial reporting, it's not a metric I necessarily care about for traditional equities. I focused more on EBITDA when it comes to real estate investment trusts (REIT) or master limited partnerships (MLPs). For traditional companies like VZ, I agree with Mr. Buffett and Mr. Munger that EBITDA is a lacking indicator of profitability because it excludes critical business expenses.

VZ doesn't provide an outlined schedule of debt maturities in their 10-Qs so I will add the one from the beginning of the year, which is still similar to VZ's current debt profile. At the beginning of the year, VZ had $150.64 billion in total debt, with $9.38 billion in obligations for 2023 and $16.25 billion in obligations coming due in 2024. At the end of Q2, VZ had $14.83 billion of debt maturing over the next year, with $137.87 billion maturing after a one-year period with $152.7 billion in total debt obligations. The debt profiles are similar, but VZ has added to its debt profile, which could be concerning for some investors.

VZ has a strong cash and profitability profile. In 2022, VZ finished the year generating $48.91 billion in EBITDA, $21.03 billion in net income, and $14.83 billion in FCF. In the TTM, VZ has reported $47.91 billion in EBITDA, $21.03 billion in net income, and $14.83 billion in FCF. VZ has a large pile of debt, but they are pumping out tens of billions in profits on an annual basis. I dislike using EBITDA because it doesn't take into account all of the necessary expenses, so I would rather look at the debt against net income and FCF.

VZ has $4.8 billion in cash on hand on its balance sheet and, over the next year, owes $14.83 billion in debt that will mature. If every dollar of its cash on hand is allocated toward the maturing debt, VZ is still left with $10.02 billion in obligations. This is 67.59% of their TTM FCF and 47.66% of their TTM net income. We have no idea if VZ will pay down these obligations or refinance the debt, but they are not at risk of defaulting on the debt obligations. Don't forget that VZ just increased their dividend and brought their annual dividend obligation up to roughly $11.18 billion (4.2 billion shares * $2.66 dividend per share). VZ wouldn't continue its dividend increases if there wasn't enough room in its profits after meeting its future debt obligations. This is something I will continue to keep an eye on and after we get a new debt obligation schedule in the 2023 10-K I will conduct a full analysis with the updated maturity schedule.

Conclusion

VZ just increased its dividend for the 17th consecutive year, and the dividend payout ratio is 56.36% of its forward 2023 EPS. Shares of VZ have declined recently, and shareholder value has been crushed, but for some, this creates an opportunity. Despite the reduced share price, VZ has generated almost $15 billion in FCF in the TTM and trades at less than 8x 2023 and 2024 earnings. I feel that shares of VZ are undervalued, and they could represent an opportunity for both capital appreciation and income generation. I could be wrong, and maybe telecom is the new tobacco, but I think it's more likely that VZ is just experiencing a downward cycle. As money comes into the market from the sidelines, some of it will gravitate toward VZ when risk-free assets are no longer generating 5% yields. It's rare that the market discounts companies such as VZ at this level, and I am adding shares because I have time to sit back and reinvest the dividends for decades to come.