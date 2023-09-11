Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CLM Is A Structural Value Trap

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a closed-end fund that aims for long-term capital appreciation through equity securities.
  • CLM's top holdings closely resemble those of the S&P 500, but it underperforms the market and has a higher expense ratio.
  • CLM's poor performance can be attributed to its distribution policy, which relies on selling assets to fund dividends and leads to NAV erosion.
  • Investors, who consider investing in CLM to capture ~17% dividend, should factor in a gradual decline of the future distributions.
Cost and quality control, business strategy and project management concept. Businessman working on digital tablet with quality control growth graph and cost reduction, effective business

Tippapatt

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSE:CLM) is a closed-end fund with a very long history dating back to 1987. The investment objective of CLM is secure a long-term capital appreciation by allocating most of its capital into equity securities. In term of

This article was written by

Comments (1)

Citrident profile picture
Citrident
Today, 2:22 AM
Premium
Comments (41)
In my case
Since October 2022 I have achieved a return of 36%
With DRIP at NAV price
I sell shares received at market price and reinvest in bond CEFs
Also, I think we are not in a bull market
Greetings
