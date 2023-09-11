Adriatic Metals: Significant Resource Growth And One Step Closer To Production, Ratings Upgrade
Summary
- Adriatic Metals is a polymetallic development company close to production with its Vares project in Bosnia & Herzegovina.
- The YTD performance has been relatively good for the company compared to silver, zinc, and miners.
- Recent developments include the release of a quarterly activities report and a resource update on the Vares project.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Off The Beaten Path. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Adriatic Metals (OTCPK:ADMLF) is a polymetallic development company, which is close to production with its core Vares project in Bosnia & Herzegovina. This is a stock I have covered a few times over the last couple of years and I have owned Adriatic Metals during part of that period as well. The prior articles can be found here.
Adriatic Metals has had a relatively good year, up slightly, outperforming most silver miners this year. The performance is impressive in a year when the zinc price has been weak. Silver and zinc are the two main metals Vares will be producing, although there are material amounts of gold and lead as well.
Part of the reason for the positive performance is likely due to the exploration success the company has had, and we have possibly also started to see a re-rating begin as we approach production, even if there is likely more re-rating potential over the coming year as Vares scales up production.
Recent Developments
I covered this stock last in early July of this year, and the company has since that time had a few developments. Adriatic Metals did in late July release its quarterly activities report on Vares, which confirmed that 84% of the construction was then complete. The company did in late Q2 have its first ore drive and first concentrate production is expected to occur in November of this year.
With 94% of capital expenditure excluding contingency being awarded, pending award, or recently quoted, any further significant cost overruns would be very unlikely. The final project cost is now estimated to $182m, only 8% above the 2021 feasibility study, which is a great achievement in the inflationary environment we have seen over the last few years.
Adriatic Metals also released a resource update on the Vares project during the summer, from a lot of exploration drilling over the last few years. It is based on drilling up until May of this year. The resource update showed a 93% increase in indicated tones compared to the 2020 resource update, using a 50 g/t AgEq cut-off.
Now, it remains to be seen how much of that can be converted to reserves and can ultimately extend the mine life of the operation. However, based on the very impressive grades, it is fair to say the results do so far look very good. Recent drill results after the resource update have continued to be extremely good, so additional resource growth is also likely.
In early August, the company did announce and complete a bought deal of around $32M, at a price £1.70 per share. Where the proceed will primarily be used to accelerate the exploration at Vares and some working capital requirements. This was a relatively small capital raise, offered at a minimal discount to the prior close, and it was very well-received by the market. The stock price bounced back very quickly following the announcement.
With that said, I always find it somewhat disappointing when management boost how undervalued the company is and how much free cash flow the operation will soon produce, and then not have the patience to wait for that cashflow to expand the exploration budget. This is, however, a very common behavior among junior mining companies.
Valuation & Conclusion
For the valuation of Adriatic Metals, I relied on the feasibility study as a base, which used an 8% discount rate, then adjusted the values to reflect metal spot prices. I have also assumed a 40% NPV growth, which is in my view a relatively conservative assumption based on the July 2023 resource update and the consequent drill results. The newly issued shares are included in this calculation.
We can see that Adriatic Metals is now trading with a market cap to NPV of 0.53, which is far from expensive if the company can execute on the production ramp up over the next few quarters. So, based on the valuation and potential growth prospects, Adriatic Metals looks attractive.
While I am not long the stock today, I might add it to the portfolio if we get a smaller correction. I have primarily changed my rating on the stock to a buy given the very impressive resource growth during 2023 and due to the fact that we are now even closer to production.
The large base metals' exposure is a slight cause for concern, even if that is more of personal preference. Also, it is not uncommon to see delays in the ramp up of new mines, and we have lately seen a few precious metals companies be slow to re-rate following the commencement of production, even after commercial production has been achieved. So, a potential re-rate of Adriatic Metals might happen in 2024 first.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my investing group, Off The Beaten Path.
I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation.
This article was written by
I enjoy my anonymity, which I think is underappreciated in today's world, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics and I have extensive experience with the investment management industry. I am the CEO of a small investment company. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries.
Presently, I am very focused on the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies. I am also invested in the uranium and oil & gas industries, due to underinvestments together with very attractive valuations.
I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer an investing group service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.
I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ADMLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments