Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seres: VOWST Is A Great Product But Commercialization Prospects Unclear Due To Very High Price

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
126 Followers

Summary

  • Seres Therapeutics launched VOWST for recurrent C. difficile infection in early June, in partnership with Nestle Health. VOWST represents a significant improvement over current standard of care.
  • Considering high efficacy, safety and ease-of administration compared to alternatives, I am confident that both physicians and patients would prefer VOWST as a 1st-line option for treatment of recurrent CDIs.
  • The major risk is the very high cost of VOWST (at $17.5K), meaning that insurance plans may cover VOWST only as 2nd-line (following failure of cheaper alternatives).
  • Albeit promising, MCRB's pipeline is at a very early stage, and considering current cash balance and cash burn MCRB will soon need to raise cash unless VOWST sales pick up quickly.
Clostridium difficile bacterium

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Overview of the thesis

Approval of VOWST was a breakthrough both for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and for treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI), being the first commercial FDA-approved orally administered microbiome-based therapy in capsule form. VOWST is very effective in

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
126 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCRB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

p
piano-memo
Today, 4:02 AM
Comments (353)
Good read 👍
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.