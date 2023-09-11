Funtap

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) whose primary investments are in standalone retail buildings. The company has prided itself on 54 years of history delivering consistent monthly dividends with income growth for investors. With interest rates at a twenty-year high, my examination of the company’s debt structure found a better opportunity in their 2035 bonds, and not just for the coupon income.

During the first half of 2023, Realty Income experienced solid revenue growth led by the expansion of its portfolio. Revenues grew by nearly $350 million to just under $2 billion for the first half of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. Consequently, expense increases matched dollar for dollar, led by higher depreciation and interest expenses. Ultimately, net income was virtually flat at $420 million for the first half of this year versus $422 million for the first half of 2022.

SEC 10-Q

Realty Income’s balance sheet shows the nature of the company’s growth in 2023. Realty Income has invested in $4 billion into new real estate so far this year. A portion of that investment was funded by a $2.2 billion increase in notes payable. The company also has $3.1 billion in interest bearing debt spread between lines of credit, commercial paper, term loans, and mortgages. This is $700 million lower than what they had at the end of 2022. The company has managed to grow its shareholder equity by nearly $2.5 billion this year.

SEC 10-Q

An examination of Realty Income’s cash flow statement shows the company issued $3 billion in new shares this year to finance the remaining portion of its real estate acquisition, along with reduce its term loan/line of credit/mortgage debt. The company’s operating cash flow has grown to $1.46 billion in the first half of this year compared to $1.25 billion in the first six months of 2022. This covered the dividend distributions of $1 billion and $884 million, respectively. Capital expenditures are nominal because Realty Income utilizes triple net leases, making the tenant responsible for most of the costs and investments of the property. In fact, Realty Income disclosed $32 million in capital expenditures for the first half of 2023, which is just 3% of operating cash flows.

SEC 10-Q

SEC 10-Q

SEC 10-Q

The company’s issuance of shares to finance expansion is nothing new and “par for the course” when considering interest rates right now. By issuing shares at current prices, the dividend rate (5.5%) becomes the company’s cost of capital. This is comparable to the cost of issuing new debt, which the company has done in 2023 at interest rates ranging from 4.7% to 5.05%. In fact, the company announced it would be issuing up to 120 million new shares just last month.

SEC 10-Q

By issuing shares, the company risks diluting the shareholder and putting downward pressure on the share price, which is why I started examining what Realty Income’s debt had to offer. I found that the 2035 maturing bonds were offering a coupon of 5.875% and priced at 98 cents on the dollar. The coupon yield was higher than the dividend rate and the yield to maturity of 6.1% was higher than the other long-term debt offered by the company and the A rated corporate benchmark interest rate of 5.7%.

FINRA

While the yield to maturity is good and the coupon payment compared to the dividend is great, the key to my investment in this bond is the fact that it is not callable. A callable bond can be redeemed by the issuing company at par value after a specified date. Long term debt that is callable at any moment places a ceiling on the price of the bond around par (because investors are not going to pay above par for debt only to have it called in for a capital loss).

Since Realty Income’s 2035 maturing bond is not callable, the bond price has solid upside should the Federal Reserve switch to an easing mode. This makes the investment a good hedge against economic fallout, which would then require lower interest rates or quantitative easing. In the case of the 2035 notes, should rates resume to their pandemic era levels, the yield to maturity would likely drop to below 2.5%, allowing the price to rise by more than 35%. This capital appreciation represents additional upside on top of the income being produced by the bond for investors.

Author Calculation

This is not a novice concept as it has already happened to this security. From the beginning of 2019 through the end of 2020, Realty Income’s 2035 maturing bond price grew by 22.8%, representing an 11.4% annualized gain as the Federal Reserve was engaged in monetary easing. At the same time, the company’s shares were exposed to wild volatility swings, ultimately finishing 2020 where they started in 2019.

FINRA

TradingView

If rates do not go down, investors can enjoy the high coupon yield, while share prices will likely continue to experience headwinds. Should rates drop, investors can sell these notes for a gain and switch back into the company’s shares, which should produce dividend yields above the notes at that time. The investment in 2035 maturing notes is predicated on the company maintaining its current credit rating.

Realty Income has held its A level credit rating from Moody’s and S&P since being upgraded there in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Earlier this year, S&P maintained its credit rating of Realty Income and provided a positive notch on its comparable rating. I believe that the international presence of Realty Income is being used to its advantage in the credit markets and may lead to a credit upgrade.

Realty Income Corporation Website

When it comes to its term loan, credit facility, and commercial paper debt Realty Income has been shifting the currency denomination away from US dollars. On the company’s term loan, $1.1 billion is drawn, but only $90 million is in dollars. On the credit facility, the entire amount of $867 million drawn consists of Sterling and Euro denominated debt. On the commercial paper side, the entire amount borrowed is in dollars, but is down from $701 million to $123 million. While British sterling short-term debt rates are in line with the US, the European Union’s rates are lower, allowing Realty Income to utilize different currencies to reduce its borrowing costs.

SEC 10-Q

SEC 10-Q

SEC 10-Q

While I have nothing against an investment in Realty Income Corporation shares, the current nature of interest rates and our likely presence in a late stage business cycle makes me more risk averse to equities. Realty Income’s 2035 notes have a generous coupon payment, combined with a good price and are not callable. I believe the smoother play is to invest in Realty Income’s long-term debt.

CUSIP: 756109AG9

Price: $98.00

Coupon: 5.875%

Yield to Maturity: 6.11%

Maturity Date: 3/15/2035

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): A3/A-

More information on this bond from FINRA.