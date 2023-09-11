Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: 2035 Bonds Present Better Upside To Shares

Sep. 11, 2023 3:48 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)
Jeremy LaKosh
Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation experienced solid revenue growth in the first half of 2023, with revenues reaching just under $2 billion.
  • The company has invested $4 billion in new real estate this year, funded in part by issuing shares, risking dilution of shareholders.
  • Realty Income's 2035 maturing bonds offer a higher coupon yield and yield to maturity compared to its dividend rate, making them an attractive investment.
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) whose primary investments are in standalone retail buildings. The company has prided itself on 54 years of history delivering consistent monthly dividends with income growth for investors. With interest rates at a

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.41K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own Realty Income notes maturing in 2035.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

