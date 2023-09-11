Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I'm Out! Quiet Quitting This Market

Sep. 11, 2023 7:35 AM ET25 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • "Quiet Quitting" remains a popular and powerful societal shift.
  • I'm quiet quitting the stock market, simplifying my methods.
  • You don't need to make investing hard, but so many do.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Quiet quitting symbol. Concept words Quiet quitting on wooden blocks. Beautiful grey table grey background. Businessman hand. Business and quiet quitting concept. Copy space.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

Co-Authored by Treading Softly

I've never been one to really get caught up in the latest fads.

It seems that in our modern era, we want to be able to attach a clever name to something

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
104.68K Followers

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

Click here to find out more!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

High Dividend Opportunities

High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (25)

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 8:46 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (80)
A lot of us investors here are probably quiet quitters at heart and that's what makes us such dedicated investors. We care more about our OWN finances and well-being than our jobs.

With that said, I recently crossed 42 individual holdings. Not it's time for me to build each position up with cash.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.57K)
@The Gaming Dividend I'm happy to hear if your achievement, congrats!
19942091
Today, 8:28 AM
Premium
Comments (20)
I always that the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy was real. Thanks for the comedic reference!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:45 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.57K)
@19942091 You're very welcome!
s
stocknov
Today, 8:23 AM
Premium
Comments (21)
I have learned so much from you. Thank You
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:45 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.57K)
@stocknov You're very welcome, thank you for your support
georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 8:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.54K)
“If your employer is giving you no incentive to do extra work, then why would you do it?” You do it for yourself because that’s who you are. People who always need to have a carrot dangling in front of them are short sighted and exhausting.
W
WRDA
Today, 8:22 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (166)
@georgefelix75 Discretionary effort is the definition of Engagement.
You do it because your aligned to your work, boss, company and you
feel part of something. If all your doing is just enough to get buy then find something else. You’re 1 step away from quitting.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:47 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.57K)
@georgefelix75 The assumption that someone will do beyond what's required because of a set pay is a faulty mindset.
If an employer and employee come together for an agreed wage and responsibilities, than any thing an employee does beyond that is extra and unpaid.

I respect if you disagree and wonder how much extra you pay in taxes each year to the government beyond your required amount?
Ethan Roberts profile picture
Ethan Roberts
Today, 8:55 AM
Premium
Comments (921)
@georgefelix75 I agree 100%! We should always strive to be the best at whatever we do, regardless of who is or is not watching. And your point about short sightedness is interesting. Sometimes the reward from the employer seems elusive, only to manifest itself at a later date, especially if all others have diminished their efforts.
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (2.69K)
I wish Brokers like Fidelity, had an option where you could select reinvestments of dividends in percentages. For example, opting for reinvestment of 50% of each stocks dividend, and 50% deposited into core account.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.57K)
@Money&Money,LLC That would be an excellent option if made available!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:01 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.21K)
Thanks for introducing a new concept to me, because I had never previously been exposed to the concept of "Quiet Quitting". However, I am quite surprised to see you characterize yourself as a Quiet Quitter. I think you are not a quiet quitter at all, but seem keenly focused on how to improve the safety and income of your portfolio on a continuing basis, using your resources and prudence to make sound investment decisions. I do not equate minimizing risk to quitting.

I'd rather see you embrace other mantras that seem more positive in nature. For instance, here are some of my favorites that I penned rather than borrowed:

"Price and valuation are the yin and yang of investing."

"Refuse to lose."

"Insight can prevent oversight."

"Pruning can be as beneficial to your portfolio as it is to your garden."

"Excessive diversification will likely produce de-worsification."

Embracing the latter quote, I do endorse your Rule of 42, and trying to keep my own investment portfolio limited to 27-30 names for the same reasons you articulate.

And, for my final quote, as Yogi Berra might have proclaimed: "Investing is 80% research, 10% execution, and 25% luck."

GLTA!
S
SaratogaRacing
Today, 8:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (119)
@ndardick you should start your own newsletter.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.21K)
@SaratogaRacing If you are being serious, that's very kind of you. However, I don't have the time or interest to find and create all of the charts and pictures that these articles seem to view as essential. I also don't have any business objectives, either in terms of income generated by articles or in terms of getting new subscribers for managed funds, that would provide any incentive to do so. I enjoy research, analysis and writing comments that I post, and I hope that others (including my own increasing list of followers on SA) will derive something meaningful from my own analysis, insights and comments that are intended to be constructive and productive for everyone.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:50 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.57K)
@ndardick In running HDO, I'm not a quiet quitter at all, I'm a business owner and probably an overachiever 😉

When it comes to the market, I like my method to be as simple and repeatable as possible, so many of my peers feel I make it "too easy" - thus the equation to quiet quitting.
Bikerron1 profile picture
Bikerron1
Today, 7:55 AM
Premium
Comments (1.6K)
It's not investing any more, It's gamming. That's what W/S made it in over the last 20 years. I'm 86 and been it the market starting in 1957.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:50 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.57K)
@Bikerron1 For many, you're entirely correct. However for the nearly 8000 HDO members, we're income investors and proud to be
j
jpsnakes
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (207)
I still believe that hard work will get rewarded in time. Nothing wrong with just doing what you got hired to do and nothing more, but do not expect a bonus, a promotion, or a raise.
Traygar profile picture
Traygar
Today, 8:41 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (24)
@jpsnakes I agree with you about rewards in theory, and that's exactly the way it should be - and is in some organizations. The huge corp that I used to work for before becoming independent was one of those good ones. Others unfortunately reward laziness and hard work equally, with the laziest and complainers being promoted to management. My wife works for one of those, and Rida's quiet quitting concept has become common there - though I've never heard it called that before. I think it's becoming the trendy thing in business culture to punish the best employees and then blame staffing issues for their performance.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.57K)
@jpsnakes In theory yes, but in reality not every company is that way. Finding one that respects and rewards hard work is key
Geloo profile picture
Geloo
Today, 7:47 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (759)
Rida, Amen! My philosophy of ABB (Always Be Buying) is in perfect alignment with your rule of 25.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.57K)
@Geloo Thank you for your agreement and support!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.