Sentiment Speaks: The Bears Are Coming Out Of Hibernation
Summary
- The bears will likely be coming out of hibernation for a small snack in the coming weeks.
- The market is setting up for a decline in the coming weeks.
- Assuming the next decline takes shape as expected, it will set up the rally to 4800SPX.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Market Pinball Wizard. Learn More »
The cheerleaders are always on the field.
When the market is rallying, the bulls are usually the loudest in the articles section, as well as in the comments section. Yet, when the market is declining, the bears are usually the loudest in the articles section, as well as in the comments section.
Most articles and comments are based upon a pre-determined bias, with the volume level of the opinion section being based upon the direction of the market. For this reason, I view it as being completely useless in reading most articles that are published.
As for me, I would much rather rely upon a mathematically based assessment of the market. While I will clearly not always be correct in my assessment, at least I am able to use mathematically derived structures and levels as an objective framework to determine whether I should be bearish, bullish, or neutral.
Based upon the current structure that the market seems to be tracing out, I am going to assume that the bears may be coming out of hibernation over the coming weeks. Yet, if they do, it may only be for a snack.
For those that are unfamiliar with my methodology, I wrote the following six-part series a few years ago, which summarizes both the theoretical basis and the practical application of my methodology:
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 1
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 2
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 3
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 4
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 5
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 6
So, this week, I am simply going to dive into my market perspective.
As I said last week, I wanted to see if the market was going to hold over the 4470SPX support level this past week, or if we were going to break that level to suggest that we are going to drop down to the next support region of 4230-4274SPX before we begin the rally to 4800SPX next. And, based upon the action we saw this past week, we currently have a set-up pointing us down to that lower support region.
This week, I am going to do something I do not often do in my public articles - I am going to explain my perspective based upon the Elliott Wave analysis that guides my market expectations.
First, I will explain that corrective action is structured as a 3-wave structure, and it is labeled as an a-b-c structure. The a-wave and the b-wave are typically 3-wave structures, whereas the c-wave subdivides as a 5-wave structure. If you want to better understand how we make these determinations, and why these determinations are important, I would strongly urge you to read the six-part series I linked above.
Second, I will explain that the initial drop from the 4607SPX top we struck in August best counts as a 3-wave structure. Thereafter, we saw another 3-wave structure in the rally to 4541SPX region high we struck on the first day of September. And, with the breakdown below 4470SPX, it made it unlikely that the market was going to complete a 5-wave structure to the upside. That 5-wave structure would have signaled that the market was setting up to continue towards the 4800SPX region sooner rather than later. But, with the 3-wave structure high at 4541, it suggested that the market is going to drop towards the 4230-4274SPX region in a c-wave before we have another chance at starting the rally to 4800SPX.
To add more evidence that that market may be heading lower in the coming weeks, the market decline that broke the 4470SPX support counts relatively well as a 5-wave structure. If you remember what I noted above, a c-wave decline most often takes shape as a 5-wave structure. Therefore, the initial 5-wave breakdown below 4470SPX can be counted as wave 1 of the 5-wave c-wave structure that is pointing us down towards the 4230-4274SPX region.
As I outlined to members early Thursday morning before we completed that potential 5-wave downside structure:
"For now, ideal support is 4425-35SPX... should we see a lower low today... expect that we hold 4425SPX, and I will be looking for a wave 2 bounce to short"
As we now know, the market bottomed at 4430 and began to bounce. So, let's cut to the chase.
To put it very simply, our resistance is now 4486-4515SPX. As long as this bounce is contained by that resistance, I will then be looking for a breakdown below 4430. Should we see a breakdown below 4430SPX, which then follows through below 4400SPX, that is a strong indication that we are going to be dropping towards the 4230-4274SPX region.
Housekeeping Matters
If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" me.
Lastly, for those that are questioning why all comments (including mine) go through moderation, you can read here: Haters Are Gonna Hate - Until They Learn.
THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!
We will be raising prices on The Market Pinball Wizard starting on October 1. You can read about it here:
https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/876837-avi-gilburt/5925626-prices-are-going-up
“I used to read news articles that backed up the trade I was in. Until I found Avi and his team and he said ignore the news and only pay attention to the price. That's when I actually started making money.”
“I’m not aware of anyone who gives a better play by play commentary on market action than they do right here at EWT, it’s truly amazing.”
"Thanks to Avi for having created this environment, changed my life and the future of my family => ETERNAL GRATITUDE!"
CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
Since Avi began providing his analysis to the public, he has made some spectacular market calls which has earned him the reputation of being one of the best technical analysts in the world.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (7)
seekingalpha.com/...