V.F. Corporation: The Safest Dividend May Be One That Has Just Been Cut

Sep. 13, 2023 2:00 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)CROX, NKE
Summary

  • It is unsurprising that the VFC stock has further underperformed after the recent earnings call, thanks to the underwhelming FQ1'24 FCF generation and growing inventories.
  • The silver lining to its execution is that the management has yet to aggressively mark down its Average Selling Prices, further aided by the moderation of its operating expenses.
  • However, the restart of federal student loan payments from October 2023 onwards may deliver a double whammy to the consumer discretionary spending, on top of the elevated interest rate environment.
  • Assuming no further dividend cut, we may see VFC's balance sheet further deteriorate, with its reliance on debt potentially increasing as well.
  • Investors that add here must temper their near-term expectations, since the stock may very well trade sideways until bullish support materializes and the new management delivers on its promises.

Scissors cutting a dollar bill in half

Pogonici/iStock via Getty Images

VFC's Dividend Investment Thesis Remains Speculative

We previously covered V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) in July 2023, discussing its stock underperformance since January 2022, due to the decelerating top/ bottom line growth and deteriorating balance sheet.

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

