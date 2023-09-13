Pogonici/iStock via Getty Images

VFC's Dividend Investment Thesis Remains Speculative

We previously covered V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) in July 2023, discussing its stock underperformance since January 2022, due to the decelerating top/ bottom line growth and deteriorating balance sheet.

These had directly contributed to its dividend cut back in February 2023, as a way to manage its cash flow headwinds.

At that time, the management had offered FY2024 Free Cash Flow guidance of $900M (+209.5% YoY), implying the safety of its annualized dividend cash flow of $466.32M, while sustaining its consecutive payouts for the past 49 years.

For now, it is unsurprising that the VFC stock has further underperformed after the recent earnings call, thanks to its underwhelming FQ1'24 FCF generation of $101.81M (-28.2% QoQ/ +124.8% YoY). Based on the annualized sum of $407.24M, it appears that there is barely enough to cover its dividend payouts indeed.

This is especially worsened by the moderating revenues to $2.08B (-23.8% QoQ/ -7.7% YoY) and growing inventories of $2.78B (+21.3% QoQ/ +18.8% YoY) in the latest quarter, compared to FY2019 inventory levels of $1.29B (+10.2% YoY).

The silver lining to VFC's execution is that the management has yet to aggressively mark down its Average Selling Prices, as witnessed by the expanding gross margins to 52.8% (+3.2 points QoQ/ -1.1 YoY), further aided by the normalization of its global supply chain. This is on top of the moderating operating expenses to $1.1B (-14% QoQ/ -3.5% YoY) in FQ1'24.

However, due to the lack of sustainable profitability over the past five quarters, it is also unsurprising that the company has been burning cash, while growing its reliance on long term debts to $5.72B (inline QoQ/ +28.2% YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of $2.58B (+24% YoY).

Thanks to the Fed's sustained rate hike and the expanding weighted average interest rates of 3.1% (+0.5 points QoQ/ +1 YoY), VFC also faces increasing annualized interest expenses of $220.84M (+4.2% QoQ/ +69.6% YoY) in the latest quarter, triggering further headwinds to its profitability.

As a result of the mixed FQ1'24 performance, its eventual reversal remains highly speculative, despite the management's reiteration of FY2024 FCF generation.

Assuming no further dividend cut, we may see VFC's balance sheet further deteriorate from the $806.53M reported in the latest quarter (-1% QoQ/ +52.7% YoY), with its reliance on debt potentially increasing as well.

These do not paint an optimistic picture indeed.

So, Is VFC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

VFC 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

For now, VFC trades at NTM EV/ Revenues of 1.25x and NTM P/E of 9.28x, compared to its 1Y mean of 1.40x/ 11.18x and pre-pandemic mean of 2.89x/ 23.36x, respectively.

The same has been observed with its consumer apparel peers, such as Crocs (CROX) at NTM P/E of 7.56x and Nike (NKE) at NTM P/E of 26.37x, compared to their 1Y mean of 9.47x/ 31.17x and pre-pandemic mean of 20.73x/ 29.57x, respectively.

Even if we are to compare against the sector median P/E of 14.02x, it is apparent that VFC's forward prospects have been discounted in the intermediate term.

VFC YTD Stock Price

Trading View

The same downtrend has also been observed in their stock prices since the start of 2023, thanks to the pessimistic sentiments surrounding consumer goods, as opposed to the market wide recovery and tech rally thus far.

This is likely attributed to the restart of the federal student loan payments from October 2023 onwards, delivering a double whammy to the consumer discretionary spending. This is on top of the rising interest rate environment and elevated inflation.

These headwinds may trigger VFC's further top/ bottom line underperformance over the next few quarters, potentially further impacting its stock valuations and prices.

VFC 15Y Stock Price

Trading View

Then again, while the VFC stock has drastically plunged to current levels, we believe that the correction has been overly done.

With it still trading sideways over the past few months, we believe these support levels may hold moving forward, especially due to the over baked-in pessimism. This floor has also held up pretty well despite the recent FQ1'24 earnings miss, likely aided by the consistent FY2024 guidance.

Due to VFC's overly depressed stock prices, we believe that the upside potential to our long-term price target of $25.89 remains decent. This is based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $2.79 and NTM P/E of 9.28x.

Assuming an upward rerating nearer to its peers P/E of 14.02x, we may see the stock speculatively double from current levels to $39.11 as well.

As a result of the highly attractive risk reward ratio, we are cautiously rating the VFC stock as a Buy here, with the exercise likely to bring forth excellent forward yields of 6.25%. This is based on the annualized payout of $1.20 and current share prices of $19.19.

Combined with the management's intention "to continue to pay quarterly dividends," we maintain our belief that the safest dividend may be the one that has just been cut.

Then again, investors that add here must also temper their near term expectations, since the stock may very well continue trading sideways until bullish support materializes and the new management delivers on its promises.

Only time may tell.