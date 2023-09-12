Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canadian Solar: Renewable Energy Growth Story Priced Like A Value Stock?

Sep. 12, 2023 7:30 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)JKS, ENPH, FSLR, SPWR, SEDG, RUN1 Comment
Stock Info
Summary

  • Canadian Solar's stock dropped 17% after weak guidance for the remainder of the year, but the earnings report wasn't bad overall.
  • The company is well-positioned for future growth in the renewable energy sector, with a potential market size for solar energy expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.7%.
  • CSIQ is currently trading at historically low valuations, making it an attractive buying opportunity with the potential for significant returns.
  • As such, we currently rate CSIQ as a buy.

Abstract aerial/drone view over a field of solar panels at sunrise

Justin Paget

Introduction:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) plummeted after its most recent earnings report at the end of August. The stock dropped close to 17% in the following days due to weak guidance for the remainder of the year. The stock is currently

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.06K Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CSIQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
mvarela1980
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (228)
100 usd stock!
