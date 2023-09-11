Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Morgan Stanley: Prospects Still Uncertain

Sep. 11, 2023 5:46 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • Morgan Stanley's stock has underperformed the S&P 500 this year, something underlined by the fact that its net earnings figures have been declining y/y for six consecutive quarters.
  • The company has shown some positive signs, such as growth in assets under management and a reversal of revenue declines, but overall, its financials are still in flux.
  • The stock is not particularly cheap, and further selling-off is possible on the basis of its valuation.
  • While it does have what I consider to be a reliable 4% yield, this isn't enough to make the stock an interesting purchase at this time.
  • All of this nets out to a Hold rating at best.

Morgan Stanley European Headquarters, London, UK

Nikada

Overview

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock has had a rough ride this year and continues to trail the S&P 500 YTD. This tepid performance has been playing out against the backdrop of the company’s board having to decide on

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.32K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.